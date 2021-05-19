In Vino Veritas: National Wine Day May 25

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

We don't need excuses to drink wine but National Wine Day is May 25 and that's as good a reason as any to imbibe some juice de Bacchus. For even more incentive, Houston restaurants and wine bars are offering wine specials from great deals to wallet-emptying wine dinners. We have something for everyone on our list. Except for the MD20/20 crowd. You're on you own.

EXPAND French luxe comes at a cost. Photo by Carly Shuttlesworth

The Annie Cafe and Bar

1800 Post Oak

713-804-1800

theanniehouston.com



For those who dream of having a beautiful dinner cooked by a James Beard Award-winning chef and wines chosen by a Master Sommelier, The Annie has a Tour de France five-course wine pairing dinner, May 25 beginning at 6:30 p.m. It begins with passed hors d'oeuvres and Champagne, then a seated dinner in the stunning Post Oak Room. Executive Chef Robert del Grande has created a menu that will pair beautifully with five unique French wines, chose by Master Sommelier Jack Mason, State Portfolio Manager at Republic National Distributing Company - Texas. Mason achieved Master Sommelier status at the very young age of 27 and is one of only a dozen Master Sommeliers in Texas. Also on hand will be Renato Bringas, Director of Wine and Spirits at The Annie.

Dream dinners don't come cheap. The cost per person for the Tour de France wine pairing is $295 per person, excluding tax and a 20 percent gratuity. Reservations must be made with a credit card and can be made by phone or at opentable.com

If that price is a little rich for your blood, The Annie is also offering half-off bottles of wine May 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photo by Carly Shuttlesworth

B&B Butchers

1814 Washington

713-862-1814

bbbutchers.com



Benjamin Berg's acclaimed steakhouse is offering half-off bottles of wine from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 25 for dine-in guests. Some exclusions apply.

There will also be a special five course wine dinner the following day May 26 at 6:30 p.m. The wines of Far Niente and Nickle & Nickle will be showcased with a representative from one of the wineries appearing by Zoom to answer any questions. The dinner will begin on the second floor and patio with passed appetizers and proceed to a five-course dinner from executive chef Eduardo Montesflores. Sommelier and Beverage Director Jeremiah Butler will be in charge of the wine pairings. The cost is $275 per person, excluding tax and 20 percent gratuity. Reservations can be made with a credit card by phone.

EXPAND Sip half-price bottles of wine on the patio at B.B. Lemon. Photo by Leah Wilson

B.B. Lemon

1809 Washington

713-554-1809

bblemon.com

Berg Hospitality's more casual bistro is offering half-off bottles from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for guests to enjoy on its patio or relaxing in the cabanas. There's plenty of nosh on the menu like Blue Crab Beignets, Hog Wings, burgers, sandwiches and dogs plus salads and entrees. Reservations are recommended.

Del Frisco's Grille

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard

281-465-0300

delfriscosgrille.com

The last remaining Houston area location of Del Frisco's Grille is located in The Woodlands and offers a contemporary dining experience. For National Wine Day, it is offering guests Lot 1981 Reserve Cabernet by Duckhorn for $66 per bottle or $17 a glass. It also has happy hour prices on select wines Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Line'em up with a glass of water for balance. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

d'Vine Wine Bar and Bistro

25202 Northwest Freeway

281-213-4656

This Cypress wine bar has been offering an elegant destination for wine lovers for years. Its happy hour deals run Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and include $7 select glasses of wine such as Malbec, Pinot Grigio, Prosecco, Cabernet and Chardonnay. There's something for every taste and there's a menu of bistro favorites to enjoy as well.

There are experts to guide wine selections at Envy Wine Room. Photo by Effie Stees

Envy Wine Room

126 Midway

281-528-9868

envywineroom.com



This boutique wine bar, restaurant and gift shop is operated by sommeliers Brad and Effie Stees. Located in the heart of Old Town Spring, weary shoppers can take a load off and relax with a glass of one of its many wines and enjoy dishes off its menu. Happy hour deals run Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and feature $5 house wines, mimosas, sangrias and frose. On Tuesday, there is also a special with $15 glasses of Caymus Cabernet with the purchase of any of Envy's burgers.

Le Colonial

4444 Westheimer

713-629-4444

lecolonialhouston.com

The French-Vietnamese restaurant is extending its popular Wine Monday to include National Wine Day this year. On May 25 diners can take advantage of the half-price bottles under $100 all day.

EXPAND Shop or sip at Montrose Cheese and Wine. Photo by Julie Soefer

Montrose Cheese and Wine

1618 Westheimer

832-380-2461

montrosecheeseandwine.com

This boutique wine and fine foods shop offers several options for celebrating National Wine Day. There's a bright, cozy patio for meeting with friends and sharing a charcuterie or cheese board and a bottle of wine at retail price with no corkage fee. Customers can also peruse the breads, cheeses and other items for sale such as the Spicy Spreadable Salami Jar or Shannon's Pimento Cheese. Or, homebodies can order online for pick-up and take home a case of wine, bread and Build Your Own Cheese Boards. For Memorial week, May 25 through May 30, MC&W is offering ten percent off six bottles or more purchased online or in-store. The store will also be opening a different magnum each day that week from By the Glass. Check out the website for the schedule.

EXPAND Mutiny's new Lemon Cake has a charred Meyer lemon frosting. Photo by Michael Anthony

Mutiny Wine Room

1124 Usener

832-618-1233

mutinywineroom.com

For a taste of Napa in the Heights, this wine bar offers a menu from Chef Eduardo Alcayaga and a tightly curated wine list of 50 to 60 varietals. For National Wine Day, it is offering its special educational flight, MWR Flight #750 for a bargain price of $7.50 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For those who order the flight and want to enjoy more, the wine room is offering a discount of 50 percent off the flight bottles for on-premise consumption and/or retail with a maximum of three per guest.

Those who choose to stay and enjoy a couple of glasses of wine in the light, airy space may also want to take advantage of the new spring menu which offers vegetable-friendly dishes like Homemade Pappardelle Pasta with asparagus, baby carrots, gold tomatoes and herbs or a more substantial dish like the Teres and Lobster with Falcon Lake teres major beef steak, butter-poached lobster and potato gnocchi. Other new items include, Spring Lamb Mini Porterhouse, Mutiny Grilled Baby Gem and Scallop Caesar and Golden Farms Smoked Texas Quail Raviolo.

The Post is ready to be your local hang out. Photo by Thomas Guerrero

The Post Beer and Wine Garden

6417 N. Main

713-489-3723

thepostbwg.com

This neighborhood bar and restaurant opened in October 2020 and comes from Tashi Garcia and his fiancee Rebecca Rodriguez. With its laid back vibe and dog-friendly patio, it is a relaxing and cozy spot for dates and get-togethers alike. Garcia brings his pitmaster skills from his former catering company Chapman House Smoked Meats and diners can expect juicy burgers, a variety of prime steaks and even tacos on the menu, much of it cooked over an open fire, wood-burning grill. Garcia also was a sommelier and wine buyer for Smith and Wollensky's so the wines on offer have been well chosen.

For National Wine Day, it's offering four flight options from $25 to $40. Guests can choose from light body whites, light body reds, heavy reds or sparkling wines. Tuesday is also Steak Night so there are discounts on the cuts on offer. Happy hour runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sixty Vines offers wines on tap and sustainability. Photo by Infinite Agency

Sixty Vines

2540 University Boulevard

281-800-8808

sixtyvines.com

This wine-on-tap concept first opened in the Dallas area and arrived in Houston's Rice Village in October 2019. The company's philosophy is one of sustainability and natural wines are part of its core. This past April, it began offering a complimentary five ounce pour of a wine on tap in exchange for a bag of corks brought in by customers for recycling. The corks will be given to local artisans who are creating handcrafted items which will be offered for purchase exclusively through its website, beginning in October. It's one offer per guest so don't bring in a wheelbarrow full of old wine corks expecting to drink free all night. It never even crossed our minds to do so. Never.

Sixty Vines also has a Discovery Tap with its "Every Wine Has a Story" campaign. Currently on tap is Tablas Creek, a winery that became certified organic in 2003, using dry farming techniques and moderate crop levels.

Tobiuo Sushi and Bar

23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard

281-394-7156

tobiuosushbar.com

This Japanese restaurant in Katy is offering a Buy One, Get One Free special on wine bottles under $100. Guests can enjoy a bottle with dinner and then take one home for some post dinner action.