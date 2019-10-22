World Series Food and Drink: Take It Back!

They did it! Our Astros won Game 6 of the ALCS to go on to the World Series against the Washington Nationals, thanks to the walk-off home run hit by everyone's favorite second baseman, Jose Altuve. Not to diminish the awesome performances by the rest of the team, but my heart was thumping as the Yankees caught up with the 'Stros in the ninth inning and I'm not even a sports fan. Still, breathless moments like that are always exciting.

Now, we have plenty more to come in the next week and here at the Houston Press we have a list of places that are jumping onto the Take It Back bandwagon and offering food and drink deals, plus lots of team spirit and fun as the Astros slam their way to a second World Series win.

EXPAND A'bouzy's oysters are a bargain during the World Series. Photo by Becca Wright

A'Bouzy

2300 Westheimer

Not every Astros fan likes to perch on a bar stool in a Houston dive sports bar to watch the game. Some prefer champagne and oysters while softly cheering their home town team. Fortunately, this bubbly bistro will have the game on in the bar and on the patio. It will also have 50 cent oysters on the half shell during the game. While its wine list is extensive, everyone knows its best value bottle is the $49 Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label.

EXPAND Slide into base with meatball sliders from B.B. Italia. Photo by Fulton Davenport

B.B Italia Kitchen and Bar

14795 Memorial

Benjamin Berg's Italian restaurant will host its happy hour during the World Series games which it is terming "Astros Hour". The happy hour menu includes snacks like the whipped ricotta with crusty bread ($6), fried cheese ravioli ($6) and meatball sliders ($7). They also have a new happy hour dish, B.B. Wings ($6). It includes a half dozen wings with a choice of honey-garlic, bbq or buffalo sauce. You can choose hot or mild and there's ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

EXPAND The Texas Wagyu Dog is on the happy hour menu at B.B. Lemon. Photo by Carly Shuttlesworth

B.B Lemon

1809 Washington

4319 Montrose

Another of Berg's B.B. concepts is featuring " Lemon Hour Takes It Back!" The happy hour pricing will be available in the bars and on the patios of both B.B. Lemon locations during the Astros games. Munchies like Frito Pie ($6), Texas Wagyu Hot Dog ($6) and a Lemon Salad Wrap will fortify you along with $8 craft cocktails and $4 beers. Wine is $2 off per glass during the game, too.

EXPAND The delicious Crepe Dog at Brasserie du Parc is only $10 during the World Series games. With fries and a beer. Photo by Paula Murphy

Brasserie du Parc

1440 Lamar

Most people would not figure on going to a French brasserie to watch a baseball game, but Brasserie du Parc has a not-so-secret deal that will please sports fans, burger snobs and frugal Frannies. During the World Series games, from 4 p.m. till close, the restaurant is offering a $10 deal that includes a choice of either the Burger Maison or the Crepe Dog plus french fries and a draft beer or glass of wine included. The burger is an 8 ounce Angus patty on a brioche bun. The crepe dog is a hot lamb sausage wrapped in one of Brasserie du Parc's famous crepes, drizzled with a harissa and tomato confit sauce.

EXPAND District 249 is massive and has a huge amount of screens for the World Series. Photo by Jessica Hinojosa

District 249

23238 State Highway 249

This sports bar, grill and volleyball club occupies the vast space that once housed Virginia City Dance Hall for over three decades. This writer may have even done some shit-kicking herself there many moons ago. Now, the current fun spot will host watch parties for every World Series 2019 game. There are 55 televisions and two large projectors for viewing and inside and outside seating. From 6 p.m. to close, Astros-inspired brews such as Crush City IPA, Crawford Bock and Dome Faux'm will be $2.70. There are also $2 Fireball shots and $5 calls. Domestic buckets of beer are $15 and imports are $20.

EXPAND Eight Row Flint offers cheap thrills. Photo by Carla Gomez

Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale

An ice house is a great spot to mingle with other Astros fans and sip a cold beer and Eight Row Flint elevates the ice house atmosphere a bit with its bourbon program and craft cocktails. During the World Series, the bar will offer an Astros version of its Cheap Thrill Special ($6). Patrons can choose one of three beers: Crawford Bock, Dome Faux'm or Crush City IPA. Then, they can choose a shot of Maker's Mark, Jim Beam or Arette tequila. A beer and a shot for six bucks. That's a steal.

EXPAND Hot dogs get upgraded at Emmaline. Photo by Megan Orgel

Emmaline

3210 W. Dallas

If you like hot dogs, but have a sophisticated palate, Emmaline is offering a deal on its Texas Wagyu Dog. This puppy is topped with truffled honey slaw, candied peppers, pickled onions, avocado mousse and dressed with chipoltle aioli. However, it won't break the bank because the $15 price tag includes fries and an ice cold beer as well.

EXPAND Feges BBQ offers a package to-go. Photo by Erin Smith

Feges BBQ

3 Greenway Plaza

For those who want to scream and yell at the television in their own home, Feges Barbecue has a package to-go deal. It needs to be ordered a day or two ahead and be picked up at the Greenway Plaza location. The $60 price tag includes three pounds of chopped brisket, one dozen Martin's Potato Rolls, one quart Sweet BBQ sauce and a pint of pickles. You would be wise to order some of Erin Smith's creative sides if they are available.

Goodnight Charlie's

2531 Kuester

This hip honky-tonk is offering its daily happy hour that usually runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the World Series games as well. It's a darn good deal, too. Any canned or bottled beer is $3. Wine and frozen drinks are half-off the regular price. All liquors are $2 off. If you're hungry, a tenner will get you three tacos and a can or bottle of beer.

Griff's

3416 Roseland

This Irish Pub will be showing its Houston pride with $12 Lone Star buckets and $14 Crush City IPA pitchers. There will also be free jello shots when the Astros hit a home run. Have a designated driver, because the Astros will be hitting a lot of home runs.

The Hay Merchant

1100 Westheimer

Chris Shepherd's casual beer mecca offers half-price beers while a Houston team is winning, so plan your beer drinking accordingly. Of course, the Astros will always be winning. There is plenty of elevated bar food to keep you going like the Cease and Desist Burger, Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich or just some wings.

Jax Grill

6510 Rice

1613 Shepherd

This laid back burger and fried seafood joint extends its happy hour to include the World Series games at both locations, except for Friday and Saturday at the Shepherd location when there is live zydeco music. The happy hour deals include $3 beers and $4 margaritas

King's Bier Haus

2044 TC Jester

This Bavarian bier hall has just wrapped up its Oktoberfest celebration and now it's time to finish off the month and the Washington Nationals with some more specials. For the World Series games, the Heights location will have $5 Astro Dogs, $5 signature drafts and $5 Oktoberfest biers.

King's Bier Haus

828 FM 646

The League City location will offer its Game Day Sports Combo which is a signature beer and a choice of pizza, grilled steak skewers or schnitzel fingers for $15. It will also extend its happy hour drink pricing to include the Astros games.

EXPAND Monkey's Tail has a lot of comfortable seating for the game. Photo by Shannon O'Hara

Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton

This comfortable and recently opened bar in the Lindale Park area will offer its Feliz (Happy) Meals during the World Series games. There are four to choose from. The Chango burger (3 ounces), pizza and hot dog meals are $8 each and come with a choice of a Tecate or Lonestar beer and a choice of a shot of either Sauza tequila or Old Granddad. The Wings Feliz Meal ($13) is an order of six jumbo wings plus the same beer and shot choices.

Pre-gamers can enjoy its happy hour drink prices from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Murdoch's Backyard Pub

18541 Mueschke

This family-friendly longtime Cypress favorite will have buy one, get one free signature burgers and $3 craft beers for the opening game of the World Series, October 22. On Wednesday, it will offer $5 hot dogs and $3 craft beers.

The Original Ninfa's On Navigation

2704 Navigation

This Ninfa's location will provide complimentary shuttle service to and from Minute Maid Park for dine-in guests who are attending the game.

The Original Ninfa's Uptown

1700 Post Oak

The new location of Ninfa's will continue its happy hour during the game with $8 bar bites and drink specials such as $4 beers like Dos Equis and Urbana Mexican Blonde Ale. There will also be $7 select wines. Cocktails such as the Original Ninfarita will be $7. Executive chef Alex Padilla will also have four special World Series Tacos for $4 each. Diners can choose the Pescado, Tinga de pollo, Fajita or Carnitas. Or all four. You need your strength for cheering on the Astros.

EXPAND Pizza is a perfect game watching treat at Radunare. Photo by Becca Wright

Radunare Italian American Table

2520 Research Forest

This Italian restaurant in the Woodlands has not been open very long and is sort of hidden off Research Forest behind the trees that this community is known for. It is getting into the World Series spirit by extending its happy hour during the games and that means $2 off pizzas and half-price small plates. There will also be $5 draft beers and specialty cocktails. Wines will be $3 off by the glass.

EXPAND Wings, truffle fries and beer are a perfect World Series trio at Third Coast. Photo by Cody Duty

Third Coast

6550 Bertner

This sleek, modern restaurant will offer its happy hour from 3 p.m. to the end of each game during the World Series. Guests can enjoy Southern Star Blonde Bombshell or Shiner Bock for $4. The cocktail of the day is $6 and so is house wine. Snacks like chips and queso blanco ($8), fish tacos ($10) and the BBQ Chicken Pizza ($12) are also available during the game.