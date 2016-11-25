10 Underrated Podcasts

Screengrab from nyt.com

These podcasts aren’t like the tired Serial or The Nerdist or that Marc Maron character or a slew of other podcasts that are overrated.

In order to give some love to some of the most underrated podcasts out there – or if you just need something different to fill the day – here are 10 of some of the most underrated pods you could be listening to right now.

Radiolab

If you were to choose only one podcast, this WNYC show should/might be it. Hosted by Jad Abumrad and Robert Krulwich, each episode is a science- and philosophy-focused investigation into topics ranging from Furbees to emo soccer goalkeepers. If an audio-only production can be visual, this veteran podcast is the one to pull off the feat, and why it remains underrated even though it’s well known.

BBC Global News

The British news outlet ties a tidy bow on worldwide news, including the important happenings in the United States, without the sensationalism or annoyster advertising. There are two episodes each weekday and one each on Saturdays and Sundays, and they typically run about 30 minutes per. This is the podcast to hear if you want to stay informed (or at least pretend that you are).

How Did This Get Made?

Goofballs Jason Mantzoukas, Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael tear apart the super terrible movies that somehow managed to get produced. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never seen the movie that’s discussed — the hosts’ jokes and catch phrases are killing.

Modern Love

The audio essay version of the weekly New York Times guest column, a contemporary first-person commentary on topics that revolve around love and heartbreak, features well-known actors, actresses or comedians reading choice essays. Afterwards, host Meghna Chakrabarti interviews the authors in a where-are-they-now style. Overall, the raw emotions contained in written form are amplified in audio-form and sometimes leave us weepy-ish.