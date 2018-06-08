Art Stolen by Nazis Resurfaces on Naked Human Canvases in Houston

The Third Reich looted and plundered hundreds of thousands of pieces of artwork and treasure during World War II, destroying not only the culture of occupied countries but the histories of notable families in the form of ancestral portraits. While the Allies were able to recover a considerable number of those treasures after the war, many others were either destroyed, hidden, or not returned to their owners.

Portrait of Franzisca Sophia, after Knesebeck, by Chadwick & Spector. Photo courtesy of the artists and G Spot Contemporary Art Space

So when collaborators Chadwick Gray and Laura Spector — who couldn't make it as a married couple but who are flourishing as an artistic team — travel to the great museums of Europe they always ask to see "the box."

When the curator at the Johann-Friedrich-Danneil-Museum in Salzwedel, Saxony-Anhalt showed the pair its card catalogue of unrecovered stolen art, Chadwick & Spector set out to recreate some of those missing pieces on the canvas most familiar to them — the naked human form.