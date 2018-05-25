Comicpalooza 2018 Begins and Fans Are Out in Force Be With You

Talk about a takeover. Beginning at noon today Comicpalooza 2018 opened up at the George R. Brown and so far so good; everybody seems pretty happy about it.

You can still buy one- or three day tickets to see celebrities such as actors Tom Holland, John Cusack, Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox... well the list goes on and on. For the really serious there's comic book creating icons Scottie Young, Mark Waid, Michael Golden and Paul Pope.

EXPAND What every cos player of a certain type needs? Photo by Margaret Downing

Even if you don't know who many or any of these people are it's worth the price of admission for some of the greatest people watching imaginable, both among the people who are working the show and those in attendance. It's like Ren Fest but with AC.