Step back baby because Comicpalooza 2018 has arrived.EXPAND
Step back baby because Comicpalooza 2018 has arrived.
Photo by Margaret Downing

Comicpalooza 2018 Begins and Fans Are Out in Force Be With You

Margaret Downing | May 25, 2018 | 2:44pm
AA

Talk about a takeover. Beginning at noon today Comicpalooza 2018 opened up at the George R. Brown and so far so good; everybody seems pretty happy about it.

You can still buy one- or three day tickets to see celebrities such as actors Tom Holland, John Cusack, Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox... well the list goes on and on. For the really serious there's comic book creating icons Scottie Young, Mark Waid, Michael Golden and Paul Pope.

What every cos player of a certain type needs?EXPAND
What every cos player of a certain type needs?
Photo by Margaret Downing

Even if you don't know who many or any of these people are it's worth the price of admission for some of the greatest people watching imaginable, both among the people who are working the show and those in attendance. It's like Ren Fest but with AC.

Sort of a cross between the Rat King in The Nutcracker and Star Wars?EXPAND
Sort of a cross between the Rat King in The Nutcracker and Star Wars?
Photo by Margaret Downing

An adults-only cosplay contest takes place today while kids can compete in their own show on Sunday.

Honest, we asked. She said she can see perfectly well.EXPAND
Honest, we asked. She said she can see perfectly well.
Photo by Margaret Downing

Attendees can also check out entries in this year's film festival throughout the three-day event.

Ready to take your order all you gamers out there.EXPAND
Ready to take your order all you gamers out there.
Photo by Margaret Downing

There's a Houston Outlaws Watch Party tonight.

A hearty welcome. But are those dead weasels hanging from his belt?EXPAND
A hearty welcome. But are those dead weasels hanging from his belt?
Photo by Margaret Downing

Photographer Mohammad Mia will be coming to you throughout the weekend with slideshows so keep checking back with us.

In the meantime for more information check out the Comicpalooza website.

Yep. Might come in handy.EXPAND
Yep. Might come in handy.
Photo by Margaret Downing
 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

