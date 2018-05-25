Comicpalooza 2018 Begins and Fans Are Out in Force Be With You

Talk about a takeover. Beginning at noon today Comicpalooza 2018 opened up at the George R. Brown and so far so good; everybody seems pretty happy about it.
You can still buy one- or three day tickets to see celebrities such as actors Tom Holland, John Cusack, Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox... well the list goes on and on. For the really serious there's comic book creating icons Scottie Young, Mark Waid, Michael Golden and Paul Pope.
Even if you don't know who many or any of these people are it's worth the price of admission for some of the greatest people watching imaginable, both among the people who are working the show and those in attendance. It's like Ren Fest but with AC.
An adults-only cosplay contest takes place today while kids can compete in their own show on Sunday.
Attendees can also check out entries in this year's film festival throughout the three-day event.
There's a Houston Outlaws Watch Party tonight.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Photographer Mohammad Mia will be coming to you throughout the weekend with slideshows so keep checking back with us.
In the meantime for more information check out the Comicpalooza website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!