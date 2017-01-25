Houston’s 10 Best Places to See Celebrities During Super Bowl Week

Taylor Swift will be in Houston for Super Bowl weekend. Good luck seeing her. Photo by Jack Gorman

The Super Bowl is going down at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5. Perhaps you’ve heard. There are some guarantees anytime a Super Bowl comes to town. Traffic will increase, hotel rates will spike and local eateries and bars will experience an influx of business. The two best teams in the league will face off, and many of their fans will descend upon the host city to root on their team.

Another thing is guaranteed during Super Bowl week – there will be celebrity sightings, and there will be many of them. These are 10 places in and around town you’re likely to see a famous person or two leading up to the Big Game.

(Note: This list is in alphabetical order)

Club Nomadic will be hopping Super Bowl weekend. Photo courtesy of Nomadic Entertainment

CLUB NOMADIC

Club Nomadic is basically a travelling pop-up musical venue that shows up at major events like the Super Bowl and offers up some name-brand talent. This year, the venue is hosting Sam Hunt and the Chainsmokers on Thursday and Bruno Mars on Friday. Tickets aren’t cheap, but that’s to be expected. Taylor Swift will headline a Super Bowl Eve gig at Club Nomadic, but that one is invite-only, so good luck getting in. For those fortunate enough to score a ticket/invite, and in addition to the celebrities that will actually perform, you can expect Club Nomadic to feature its fair share of celebrities in town to run elbows and cut loose. (2121 Edwards, facebook.com/ClubNomadic)

DISCOVERY GREEN

Downtown is basically Super Bowl central in the week leading up to the big game. In addition to Super Bowl Live concerts from likes of Blue October, ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr., and Solange – which begin on January 28 and run through Super Bowl Sunday – Discovery Green is serving as the broadcast home for Fox Sports 1. That means that a number of the network’s major shows – including the Skip Bayless/Shannon Sharpe vehicle, “Undisputed” – will air live from Discovery Green. In addition to the Fox talent on display (the network is airing this year’s Super Bowl), these shows will also feature a number of celebrity guests, some of whom stick around to mingle with those in the crowd. (1500 McKinney, discoverygreen.com)

EVERY STRIP CLUB IN TOWN

Seriously, just trust us on this one.

THE GALLERIA

For rich people in the mood to shop, the Galleria is the place to be. So what better place to bump into random celebrities than our city’s nicest mall? (5085 Westheimer)

The George R. Brown Convention Center will be media central during Super Bowl week. Photo by the Houston Press

GEORGE R. BROWN CONVENTION CENTER

The George R. Brown Convention Center is the home of the NFL Experience, which features participatory games, merchandise sales, and perhaps most importantly, autograph sessions with a number of current and former NFL players. The Convention Center is also hosting Radio Row, whereupon radio shows both national and local convene to interview celebrities and athletes looking to promote any number of products. Not only can you score free tickets to programs like The Dan Patrick Show and The Rich Eisen Show, the GRB will be hopping with famous people aplenty. (1001 Avenida De Las Americas, grbhouston.com)

HUGHES MANOR

The former Hughes Hangar, which has been converted into a venue for weddings, corporate gigs and the like, is playing host to the annual Leather & Laces event. Friday night’s festivities will be hosted by celebrity couple Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg, while Saturday night will feature appearances from supermodels Adriana Lima and Sara Sampaio. Tickets aren’t cheap – it’s going to cost almost $400 just to get in the door – but the party will no doubt feature celebrities of varying fame levels. And for $1,500 a pop, you get a meet-and-greet with the celebrity hosts of the evening. (2811 Washington, leatherandlaces.com)

Heeerrrrreee's Johnny!!! Screen shot via TMZ.com

KATY MILLS/THE WOODLANDS MALL

Johnny Manziel first gained fame through his prowess and success on the college gridiron. But, due to a series of questionable decisions and a very public love affair with partying and nightlife, Johnny Football has now transitioned from Heisman Trophy winner to TMZ-like celebrity. You want a celebrity appearance? You got it. Manziel is going to sign autographs at Stadium Signatures’ Katy Mills location on February 2 from 7-8 p.m. and their Woodlands Mall location the following night from 7-8 p.m. Manziel has disputed reports that he would be charging for autographs, but Stadium Signatures’ Facebook page is currently advertising fees of $99 for an autograph or professional photo, $29 for inscriptions and $50 for selfies with the former Texas A&M star. (5000 Katy Mills/1201 Lake Woodlands, stadiumsigs.com)

KIRBY ICE HOUSE

For those unfamiliar with Barstool Sports, it’s basically what Deadspin was like before it started taking itself WAY too seriously. And the dudes that run it happen to be Patriots fans, so they’ll be in town and on location all week at Kirby Ice House. That includes a live nightly program, which will air at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central in the week leading up to kickoff. In addition to a chance to mingle with the Barstool folks, it’s quite likely the popular website will lure its share of celebrities to Kirby Ice House to join in the festivities. (3333 Eastside, facebook.com/KirbyIceHouse)

EXPAND Lucky's Pub will broadcast a number of ESPN programs. Photo by David Rozycki

LUCKY’S PUB

Lucky’s Pub Downtown will sport its share of celebrities during Super Bowl week. The bar will serve as the broadcast home of such ESPN programs as “Mike and Mike,” “First Take” and “Outside the Lines.” Expect celebrity guests aplenty, in addition to name-brand ESPN talent like Stephen A. Smith, Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg. Additionally, Lucky’s will be a part of the EaDo End-Zone, which will feature a week of barbecue cook-offs, pep rallies, live music, even Bud Bowl! (801 Saint Emanuel, facebook.com/events/240199946391284/)

MINUTE MAID PARK

Super Bowl Media Day used to be exactly as it sounded – a chance for media from around the world to congregate and interview players and coaches in advance of the big game. The event eventually turned into a celebrity affair of sorts, once late-night, shock-jock and assorted other non-sports types got in on the action. Last year, the NFL decided to change the narrative a bit and began allowing fans into the event as well. In addition to watching various journalists interview various players, fans can enjoy a little live music and appearances/autographs from NFL legends. Tickets run $20 apiece. (501 Crawford, housuperbowl.com/calendar)

