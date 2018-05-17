The Houston Symphony Goes Digital with Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring 3D

From the hallowed music of the 1600s to Broadway, the Houston Symphony knows how to keep art interesting. This weekend will prove no different as it offers its last classical subscription performance for the 2017-18 season with Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring - this time in digital form.

The team has ganged up with Klaus Obermaier and Ars Elictronica Futurelab for an innovative and visual performance May 18 - 19 at 8 p.m. and May 20 at 2:30 p.m. that is just as much a spectacle for the eyes as it is for the ears.

The Rite of Spring 3D is an ambitious 21st-century staging of the infamous ballet that uses real-time technology to turn the movements of a solo dancer into virtual objects. With the help of stereoscopic cameras and 3D glasses, audiences will be immersed in a highly-visual concert experience that combines dance and digital art while matching the power and impact of this highly-controversial work.

Obermaier has taken meticulous care to translate this piece into something that a modern audience can appreciate.

"This piece is highly interactive. We’re not using film. We’re using lights and real-time generated visuals. They are generated in the moment when they are performed by the dancer," he said. "The dancer creates a virtual world, and in this virtual world, she will interact from within. We see the real dancer on stage and what she is doing, and we see her in this virtual space she creates with this virtual environment."

Much like watching The Matrix, it's all very meta, and only watching it in person will make it come together. Maybe this video will help bridge the gap:

To understand the importance of this piece, one must dive back more than 100 years to grasp the drama surrounding this work. It was originally performed along with a ballet accompaniment. The juxtaposition of symphony and ballet was shocking and created quite the riot. The crowd was so unaccustomed to both dance and music being performed at the same spot, they broke into a fight — one side deeply believing in the marriage of the two art forms, the other side wanting to the two art forms to stay separate despite their common threads.

And no one thought the classical arts brought drama. Lest we forget, Stravinsky was a visionary who ruffled more than his fair share of feathers in his time. His work was meant for the forward-thinking audience, and that's where Obermaier comes into play.

Obermaier has updated the performance for a new generation while still retaining the flair and panache of Stravinsky's original intent. He's kept the dancer per tradition, but he's also upgraded her with a 3D component to bring her up to speed.