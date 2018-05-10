Comicpalooza 2018 Adds John Cusack to its Line-up

Mr. High Fidelity himself, John Cusack (Say Anything) is the latest addition to the Comicpalooza 2018 lineup, The actor who most recently played Beach Boys songwriter and performer Brian Wilson in Love and Mercy will be in Houston over Memorial Day Weekend along with several other well known faces.

Spider-man star Tom Holland, has already been announced along with Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox and Walton Goggins. Michael Chiklis, Ross Marquand, Edward James Olmos, Orlando Jones, Ray Park, Dante Basco, Henry Ian Cusick, James Marsters, and Michael Emerson are also on board.

Related Stories A Memorial Lineup for Comicpalooza 2018 in Houston

Comic book illustrators Skottie Young, Ryan Ottley, Mark Waid, and Paul Pope will be there as well as a gaming experience from the Houston Outlaws.