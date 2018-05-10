Comicpalooza 2018 Adds John Cusack to its Line-up

Mr. High Fidelity himself, John Cusack (Say Anything) is the latest addition to the Comicpalooza 2018 lineup, The actor who most recently played Beach Boys songwriter and performer Brian Wilson in Love and Mercy will be in Houston over Memorial Day Weekend along with several other well known faces.
Spider-man star Tom Holland, has already been announced along with Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox and Walton Goggins. Michael Chiklis, Ross Marquand, Edward James Olmos, Orlando Jones, Ray Park, Dante Basco, Henry Ian Cusick, James Marsters, and Michael Emerson are also on board.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Comic book illustrators Skottie Young, Ryan Ottley, Mark Waid, and Paul Pope will be there as well as a gaming experience from the Houston Outlaws.
To refresh your memories, Cusack was in The Sure Thing, Say Anything and Sixteen Candles playing teenagers. He was about to then move into adult roles in The Grifters, Being John Malkovich, Grosse Pointe Blank and High Fidelity.
Comicpalooza is scheduled for May 25-27 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas. For more information, go to comicpalooza.com. $10-$270.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!