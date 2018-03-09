Bright Star Arrives at the Hobby With Music From Steve Martin and Edie Brickell

Comedian, musician and actor Steve Martin got together with singer songwriter Edie Brickell to create Bright Star, now on a national tour and making its way to Houston in a courtesy of Theatre Under the Stars. The result is a musical filled with Americana, bluegrass and country influences that received five Tony Award nominations for its Broadway show (unfortunately that was in 2016 the year that Hamilton essentially swept the field).

Set in the American South of the 1920s and '40s, Bright Star spans the decades to tell the story of North Carolina magazine editor Alice Murphy, described by Audrey Cardwell, the actress who plays her on tour as "an incredibly intelligent, strong woman."

"We meet Alice when she’s about 38 years old in the 1940s and working as an editor for the Ashville Southern Journal and then we go back in time and we get to know Alice when she was 16 years old and growing up and learning and dealing with the difficulties that come along with growing up in the South," says Cardwell, who is originally from Alabama.