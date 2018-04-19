A Memorial Lineup for Comicpalooza 2018 in Houston

Comicpalooza 2018 continues to add to its lineup with its latest announcement that Tom Holland (Spider-Man) will be on hand during the Memorial Day Weekend event this year at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Other stars who'll be joining the con now in its tenth year include Marvel Comics stars Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox and Michael Chiklis; Seinfeld's Patrick Warburton; Ross Marquand of The Walking Dead; Edward James Olmos of Miami Vice and Battlestar Galactica, Orlando Jones of American Gods, Star Wars’ Ray Park; alongside Dante Basco, David Faustino, Henry Ian Cusick, James Marsters, Michael Emerson, Jimmie Walker, and George Lowe.