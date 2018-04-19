A Memorial Lineup for Comicpalooza 2018 in Houston

Comicpalooza 2018 continues to add to its lineup with its latest announcement that Tom Holland (Spider-Man) will be on hand during the Memorial Day Weekend event this year at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
Other stars who'll be joining the con now in its tenth year include Marvel Comics stars Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox and Michael Chiklis; Seinfeld's Patrick Warburton; Ross Marquand of The Walking Dead; Edward James Olmos of Miami Vice and Battlestar Galactica, Orlando Jones of American Gods, Star Wars’ Ray Park; alongside Dante Basco, David Faustino, Henry Ian Cusick, James Marsters, Michael Emerson, Jimmie Walker, and George Lowe.
Holland as Spider-Man will be part of the upcoming movie Avengers: Infinity War. He debuted as the web-slinger in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and then had the lead role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Charlie Cox (Daredel, The Defenders) will be there as well.
Krysten Riter (previously of Breaking Bad) is the superhero star of Jessica Jones. Chicklis (Vic Mackey in The Shield) played The Thing in Fantastic Four . Besides the stars who'll be on panels and doing signings there will be voice actors and visual artists and the chance to buy some memorabilia wonderful enough to warm a Klingon's soul.
Comicpalooza is scheduled for May 25-27 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas. For more information, go to comicpalooza.com. $10-$270.
