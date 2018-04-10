Houston Ballet Dances Don Quixote For First Time in More Than 10 Years

For the first time in more than ten years, former Artistic Director Ben Stevenson's choreography for Don Quixote will be performed by the Houston Ballet. The short run offers only four chances to see the ballet which will be staged at one of the ballet's regular homes away from home: the Hobby Center.

First soloist Linnar Looris is one of the men dancing the title role and has the task of portraying a man who lives mostly in his own head with dreams and visions of things that actually aren't there. He has decided to be a knight and embark on a chivalrous journey. "He's trying to set right all the wrongs in the world," Looris says. Part of his quest entails looking for what he believes is his dream woman Dulcinea. All the while, the old nobleman is carefully cared for by loyal retainer Sancho Panza (Christopher Gray).

In the opening scene the Don is shown in his living quarters with Sancho Panza. "Sancho is trying to bring him into normal day-to-day activities," Looris says. "He sees his own shadow and thinks it's a big ghost. He pulls his sword It sets the tone right from the beginning."