The First Female Hamlet in This Year's Houston Shakespeare Festival

Shannon Hill, a 2013 graduate of the University of Houston theater master’s program, will be the first woman to play the title role in Hamlet in the Houston Shakespeare Festival. Her background in many ways makes her a natural for it since when she was in grad school she achieved “an advanced actor combatant certification” in six different weapons.

“Rapier dagger, knife, single sword, small sword, quarter staff and unarmed [fists],” she rattles off quickly adding that in the five years since she hasn’t kept up with all of them. “As a woman in theater I don’t get the chance to do stage combat.”

But now she will once again and pronounces herself more than ready for it.