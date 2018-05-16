Do the Hustle with Storm Large and Houston Symphony in One-Hit Wonders

The idea, to do a night of one-hit wonders, had been rattling around inside the head of Storm Large (The Balls, Pink Martini, Rock Star: Supernova) for quite some time.

Steven Reineke, Houston Symphony's Principal POPS conductor, had been thinking about it too and when he realized the dream was also shared by Lesley Sabol, the symphony's director of popular programming, it was a fait accompli.

Plans were made, a set list of earworm-worthy hits was developed and they were all ready to begin rehearsals for One-Hit Wonders. Except Reineke forgot one thing: He was dealing with a rock star.