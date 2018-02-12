Ladies' Man and Author of the Macabre Edgar Allan Poe Inspires New Dance

American author Edgar Allan Poe was orphaned as a toddler, and spent the rest of his life trying to resurrect the maternal relationship. Choreographer Heather vonReichbauer draws on his life and literary characters to create a new narrative dance.

Jerry Lee Lewis, rock and roll's first great wild man, garnered plenty of downvotes when he married his 13-year-old cousin, once removed. Shocking as it may have been, American writer Edgar Allan Poe still gets top honors in the creepy old man department, having married his 13-year-old first cousin when he was more than twice her age.

There's a lot we know about Poe, who pretty much invented the detective fiction novel and laid the groundwork for what was to become science fiction. But new revelations about The Raven's author continue to emerge even today, and local choreographer and educator Heather vonReichbauer has interwoven his life and literary characters to create an original dance narrative work, Madness, Memories, and Woe: A Fantastical Journey Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe.

"I was always a fan of Poe’s and I tend to be drawn to things that are Gothic and macabre in nature," says vonReichbauer, who describes herself as a big reader. "He had a very dark life, but also a very mysterious death. They’ve never been able to say exactly what happened to him, other than he was found wandering the streets." Just like any good detective novel, theories abound about his demise, including rumors of brain or heart disease, cholera, alcoholism, suicide or even rabies.