Tactical Shit Removes “Gun Owner” Star of David Patch From Store. It's Still Horrible.

A few weeks back an image started making the rounds on social media. Tactical Shit, a company out of St. Peters, Missouri, was selling the above patch, a yellow Star of David with the German word for Jew replaced with the words, “gun owner.” The patch was clearly meant to invoke the persecution of the Jews under Hitler’s regime, but then assign that persecution to American gun owners.

In the wake of the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida that claimed the lives of 17 people, it’s been revealed that the shooter had clearly anti-Semitic leanings among his basket of deplorable ideas. Parkland is not a singular instance of shooters targeting Jews or expressing hatred of Jews through attacks, particularly in the wake of the election of Donald Trump to the presidency. The attack on Aztec High School in New Mexico last December involved a shooter highly-entrenched in the online world of pro-Trump and white supremacist forums. In January of this year, a Virginia teen was active in promoting Nazi imagery and anti-Semitic views on Twitter before killing his girlfriend’s parents and then himself.

Clearly, there is a Venn diagram to be drawn concerning Trump support, gun ownership, white persecution complexes, anti-Semitism and violence. In the middle of that diagram is Tactical Shit and sites like it. Despite their claims that they did not invoke this symbol lightly, they did eventually remove it from their store after complaints. In a comment made to Danny Wicentowski at New River Times, Tactical Shit owner TJ Kirgin said…

