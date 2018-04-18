A Quiet Place and the Case for Universal Subtitles

I’ve been excited for A Quiet Place since I recognized Wonderstruck’s Millicent Simmonds in the trailer. The young actress absolutely killed the former, and the promise of a horror film based around using ASL to avoid sound-sensitive monsters was intriguing. By all accounts, horror fans and other filmgoers agree. The film is doing remarkably well, having nearly reached $100 million so far on a $17 million budget and 95 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

That’s not bad for a film where virtually all the dialogue is presented in subtitles, which begs the question of why we don’t just go to universal subtitles.

This is fairly personal for me. Back in the rock star days I was entirely too precious to protect my ears on stage, and coupled with some just naturally bad hearing it’s left me on the cusp of deafness. I haven’t voluntarily watched a movie without subtitle in over a decade. One of the reasons I don’t ever pop in my copy of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead is because the DVD is inexplicably missing closed captioning. Despite being in my native language, the accents and rapid-fire dialogue is too hard to keep up with.