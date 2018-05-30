Houston's Hottest Mid- and High-Rise Rentals With Amazing Pools

Everybody wants to know, "How can I swim in the tallest pool in Texas?" Access to luxury rentals like Market Square Tower is as simple as signing a lease — that is, if you have the means, references and credit rating.

Long-established rental properties tend to have mature trees and a storied list of past tenants, but the trend when designing new rental communities is to build whiz-bang-boom swimming pools, fabulous views and over the top amenities. So here's our look at 15 of the hottest rentals in Houston with the most amazing swimming pools.

It's easy to look up at Market Square Tower's Sky Pool; not so easy to swim in the pool and look down below, especially for those who have a fear of heights.

Market Square Tower has been described as "Houston's most tricked-out luxury tower."

Market Square Tower's tallest pool in Texas can be found at 777 Preston in downtown Houston. Rentals are going fast but a quick glance at HAR.com and we found unit 15L available for $4,420 per month, unit 16K for $5,180 per month and unit 18D for $6,130 per month, all two bedroom units.

Hanging out at Market Square Tower's viral-worthy pool comes with all the perks: they've got an expansive sundeck, a Sky Lounge with full-service bar and a state-of-the-art Sky Gym. On a different floor tenants will find a terrace that overlooks Market Square Park, a second swimming pool and jacuzzi, palm trees, private cabanas, grilling spaces, fire pits and an ultra-luxurious spa.

The Cosmopolitan Condos are located in the exclusive Tanglewood area in the 77056 zip code. Photo courtesy of Carnan Properties

The Cosmopolitan Condos are near The Galleria in the exclusive Tanglewood area. We found unit 1001 available for $3,500 per month, unit 804 available for $3,900 per month, unit 904 available for $3,900 per month and unit 1306 available for $7,500 per month. Amenities include seventh floor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and concierge, theater room and conference room.

The newest high-rises in the Museum District are The Southmore Apartments at 5280 Caroline. Photo courtesy of Nan and Company Properties Christie's International Real Estate

The Southmore Apartments at 5280 Caroline have a rooftop pool, private tasting room, sports lounge, fitness center and even a 10,000 square foot private park. We found a few one bedrooms available for rent: Unit 2210 leases for $2,603 per month, unit 1106 for $2,615 per month, unit 1001 for $2,646 per month, unit 1308 for $2,653 per month and unit 2307 for $4,50 per month.

Two bedroom units also are available at The Southmore Apartments: Unit 1904 goes for $3,184 per month, unit 1405 for $3,750 per month, unit 2105 for $3,884 per month, unit 2114 for $4,673 per month and unit 2306 for $,5,596 per month. There is a three bedroom unit for lease: Unit 2301 is available for $9,288 per month.

The Residences at Kirby Collection are located at 3333 Lake. Photo by VJ Aripe

The Residences at Kirby Collection are located at 3333 Lake in the exclusive Upper Kirby district and within walking distance of Colquitt's trendy gallery row. Amenities include 24-hour security, a wine cooler in every unit and a Sky View lounge with furnished gourmet kitchen and grand piano. Units start at $2,800 per month; for more information, visit kirbycollection.com/residence.

The Carter is located at 4 South Chelsea. Photo courtesy of Nan and Company Properties Christie's International Real Estate

If living near Montrose and the Museum District is your dream, don't overlook the The Carter, a Streetlights residential property, at 4 South Chelsea. We found several one bedrooms for rent: Unit 312 is available for $1,734 per month, unit 803 for $1,827 per month, unit 1908 for $2,010 per month and unit 709 for $2,060 per month.

Two bedroom units also are available at the Streetlights at Montrose Chelsea: Unit 207 is available for $2,261 per month, unit 601 for $2,981 per month, unit 1610 for $3,012 per month, unit 805 for $3,091 per month, unit 1901 for $7,500 per month and unit 1919 for $10,000 per month.

The Astoria Condos are located at 1409 Post Oak Boulevard. Photo by TK Images

Need room to spread out? The swanky Astoria Condos at 1409 Post Oak Boulevard might just fit the bill. We found plenty of three bedrooms for rent: Unit 1104 is available for $6,750 per month, unit 1502 for $7,600 per month, unit 1401 for $7,900 per month, unit 1302 for $8,000 per month, unit 1902 for $8,500 per month and unit 2001 for $12,000 per month. There's also a four bedroom available, unit 1802, for $14,500 per month.

This new construction at 1475 Texas Avenue offers fantastic views of downtown. Photo courtesy of Nan and Company Properties Christie's International Real Estate

Never miss the fireworks show after an Astros game ever again. Located in the heart of downtown, with excellent views of Minute Maid Park, is this new construction at 1475 Texas Avenue. We uncovered a trio of one bedroom units available for rent: Unit 511 goes for $1,534 per month, unit 420 for $1,749 per month and unit 405 for $1,920 per month.

Two and three bedroom units also are available at 1475 Texas Avenue: Unit 518 rents for $2,777 per month, unit 425 for $3,274 per month and the three bedroom unit 2304 rents for $5,695 per month.

Vantage Med Center is at 1911 Holcombe. Photo by Hugh Hargrave, courtesy of Vantage Med Center

Vantage Med Center is a brand new high-rise in the Medical Center with an amazing infinity edge pool. One bedroom units include: Unit 911 for $1,739 per month, unit 1114 for $1,821 per month, unit 1313 for $1,985 per month and unit 1312 for $2,035 per month.

Two bedroom rentals at Vantage Med Center include MLS 48244783 for $2,598 per month, MLS 86953585 for $3,290 per month and unit 2102 for $3,680 per month. There also are a few three bedroom rentals: Unit 932 is available for $3,340 per month, unit 2208 for $3,854 per month and unit 932 for $4,280 per month.

Discover new construction at 1825 San Jacinto. Photo courtesy of Nan and Company Properties

This brand new downtown mid-rise at 1825 San Jacinto has spacious floor plans, a rooftop pool that overlooks Houston's skyline, and amenities like a fitness center, yoga and a business center. We found several one bedroom units at Eighteen25: Unit 729 is available for $1,540, unit 436 for $1,640, unit 734 for $1,650 and unit 607 for $1,870. Two bedroom units also are available at 1825 San Jacinto: Unit 440 is leasing for $2,500, unit 538 for $2,650 and unit 638 for $2,700.

Find 2929 Weslayan in the Greenway Plaza area. Photo courtesy of Nan and Company Properties

Nestled near the Greenway Plaza area is 2929 Weslayan, a property that comes with free valet parking. The swanky pool has a shade-covered grotto area with a waterfall entrance. One bedroom rentals include unit 506 for $2,344 per month and unit 704 for $3,023 per month.

We also found two bedroom rentals at 2929 Weslayan: Unit 2005 goes for $3,185 per month, unit 2808 for $3,312 per month, unit 1107 for $3,535 per month, unit 1202 for $3,862 per month, unit 1203 for $5,070 per month and unit 1403 for $5,098 per month. There are just a couple of three bedroom units available: unit 3701 for $10,170 per month and a penthouse unit for $13,370 per month.

The 2727 Kirby Condos can be found at — you guessed it — 2727 Kirby. Photo courtesy of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty

We only found one available unit at 2727 Kirby Condos, but it's a stunner with floor to ceiling windows, European appliances and a balcony deck. This two bedroom in the Upper Kirby area rents out for $8,000 per month.

The new 32 story high-rise at 409 Travis is close to nightlife, culture and entertainment. Photo courtesy of Nan and Company Properties Christie's International Real Estate

The 32 story newly constructed high-rise at 409 Travis boasts a 100 percent walkability score, which means nightlife, culture and entertainment are all within reach. Amenities include complimentary valet parking, 24-hour concierge, a vinyl listening room, private park and state-of-the-art fitness center. We found a quartet of one bedrooms available for lease: Unit 1112 goes for $1,967 per month, unit 2709 for $2,157 per month, unit 1606 for $2,257 per month and unit 1005 for $2,346 per month.

There are quite a few two bedroom rentals still available at 409 Travis: Unit 1411 rents for $3,046 per month, unit 2010 for $3,765 per month, unit 2903 for $4,884 per month, unit 3005 for $5,038 per month and unit 3205 for $8,346 per month.

High Point Uptown is at 807 South Post Oak. Photo courtesy of QRS Realty

We only found one unit available at High Point Uptown at 807 South Post Oak, a sophisticated property with 9- or 10-foot ceilings, a sleek social lounge and gourmet coffee bar, plus a state-of-the-art fitness center. It's a spacious three-bedroom listed for $4,135 per month in the prestigious 77056 zip code.

One Park Place is at 1400 McKinney. Photo courtesy of Nino Properties

Discover high-rise city living at its finest with the exclusive One Park Place at 1400 McKinney. Amenities include a resort-style pool and access to popular eateries such as Phoenicia Specialty Foods and its MKT Bar (the same building) and nearby Brasserie Du Parc French restaurant. Now that's high-end convenience. We found unit 2001, a one bedroom, listed for $3,006 per month.

The Wilshire at River Oaks is at 2047 Westcreek. Photo by The Wilshire

The newest high-rise within walking distance of the River Oaks district is The Wilshire at River Oaks, located at 2047 Westcreek Lane. We found a pair of two bedroom units for rent: Unit 608 leases for $5,500 per month and unit 702 leases for $5,750 per month.

There also are a couple of three bedroom units available at The Wilshire at River Oaks: Unit 906 goes for $7,900 per month and unit 1301 rents for $8,900 per month.

Honorable mention: We did discover a handful of other swoon-worthy pools available in Houston's hot rental market. Honorable mention for having oh-so-fab pools goes to properties at 504 Bering, 3270 Las Palmas and 5050 Woodway.

Properties listed were available at press time and listed on HAR.com. Rental rates are subject to change. Units also may be available through other websites, property leasing offices, or through other agents.