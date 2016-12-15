10 Houston Acts to Watch For at Day For Night

A digital rendering of Jeannie Wu's "Glitched" shows the carpet's positioning in front of Day For Night's Red Stage. Jeannie Wu/Courtesy of Day For Night

THE CARPET

With all the innovative and unusual tweaks Day For Night gave the traditional festival model last year, one of the simplest and most effective was the dang carpet. By laying down hundreds of square feet of deep pile in front of the main stage, the festival made a patch of concrete surrounded by warehouses and railroad tracks feel as cozy as your living room. Not surprisingly, this year the rug has been upgraded into an art installation itself, dubbed “Glitched” and created by Jeannie Wu of the Houston-based architectural/design firm Gensler. “The idea was to create a pattern that plays off of the digital aspect of the art installations by combining pixels with the graphic nature of soundwaves,” Wu says in a statement relayed by festival PR guru Dutch Small. “The intent was to create something that is amorphous in nature, playing off of the theme that surrounds Day for Night.” Keeping all that in mind, we probably shouldn’t be calling this a “rug” at all. CHRIS GRAY

EXPAND Kam Franklin, flanked by fellow winners Genesis Blu (left) and Gracie Chavez at last week's HPMAs Marco Torres

KAM FRANKLIN (DJ SET)

10:20 p.m. Friday, Blue Stage

We all know Kam Franklin has the best set of pipes inside the beltway, but her skills as a DJ have yet to be tested. That will all change on Friday night, where those who shelled out the extra money for Day For Night Festival's Friday party will hear the legendary local singer spin. According to Franklin's Facebook page, the set will contain "nothing but baby making music," and because temperatures will be low, she "wants everyone to get pregnant." Guess I might end up somebody's festival mama after all. KATIE SULLIVAN

MARAMURESH

6:50 p.m. Sunday, Yellow Stage

Any festival that bills itself “experiential” should leave a little room for improvisation, since both spontaneity and stage fright can play crucial roles in the texture and flavor of whatever lump of musical clay gets presented before a live audience. Promisingly billed as from “the margins of Houston’s rock scene,” Maramuresh exists in virtual Internet obscurity, granting the collaboration-prone trio full carte blanche onstage Sunday. The skittering techno and ambient drone of the MM-labeled tracks on Joshua Cordova’s Soundcloud page might provide one clue what awaits, though CHRIS GRAY

JERK

9:50 p.m. Sunday, Yellow Stage

Welcome to Houston is not D4N’s only supergroup. JERK is a conglomerate of Bayou City players that also includes members of Black Kite and Deep Cuts. The newly minted crew recently released a self-titled EP, which at times sounds like DJ Screw got a hold of it; it will be interesting to witness them pull off this simple, yet effective, effort onstage. JACK GORMAN

<a href="http://mnynms.bandcamp.com/album/rite-of-passage">RITE OF PASSAGE by MNYNMS</a>

MNYNMS

4:40 p.m. Saturday, Yellow Stage

MNYNMS’s sound seems to be perfectly created to fit the D4N concept. The group’s latest release, Rite of Passage, features dreamy, chillwave synth backed by sharp beats, but the predominately instrumental tracks of the earlier Projection Series EP take the listener on a haunting journey. In addition to their original songs, MNYNMS have produced several remixes of other artists’ work, so it will be exciting to see the direction they choose to take their Day For Night performance. JACK GORMAN

SPIT MASK

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Yellow Stage

First and foremost: Spit Mask is an amazing name. Just throwing that out there. Second, it's always nice when a festival takes a chance on an artist that doesn't necessarily push out “happy” vibes. Third, if you're sad you missed Youth Code a few weeks back (like I am), Spit Mask are a pretty good replacement. Fourth, Spit Mask makes songs that are sonically interesting and don't sacrifice catchiness in their aggression. Skip trying to get a good spot for the main stages and don't miss them. CORY GARCIA