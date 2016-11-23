Life With Lou Reed Wasn't Always Perfect Days
|
Lou and Betty on their wedding day in January, 1973.
Photo courtesy of Bettye Kronstad
Perfect Day: An Intimate Portrait of Life with Lou Reed
By Bettye Kronstad
Jawbone Press, 312 pp., $22.95
From the ages of 19 to 23, Bettye Kronstad was Lou Reed’s girlfriend, then fiancée, and eventually wife. In that period, he was struggling to build a solo career post-Velvet Underground, and at one point wanted to chuck rock and roll entirely for poetry.
He found massive success with the Transformer record and single “Walk on the Wild Side.” Then, it was back down to earth with the lukewarm response to his concept album, Berlin. But even in this era of gender-bending and partner sharing, there was a third party in the Reed/Kronstad relationship that would come between them: a chap named Johnnie Walker. Red.
Yes, Lou Reed liked to drink scotch. A lot. Even more than take the copious amounts of cocaine he ingested during this period.
Upcoming Events
-
Against The Current
TicketsTue., Nov. 29, 6:30pm
-
World Famous Gospel Brunch
TicketsSun., Dec. 4, 1:30pm
-
Sam Outlaw
TicketsSun., Dec. 4, 7:00pm
-
Andra Day
TicketsWed., Dec. 7, 7:00pm
-
Los Lonely Boys
TicketsThu., Dec. 8, 7:00pm
But also writes convincingly of the wild dichotomy — even trichotomy — of Lou Reed’s (or “Lewis,” as she refers to him throughout) personality and how he related to others. Sure, he was a dick, but maybe it was just a defense mechanism to aid his ever-present feelings of unworthiness. He could spout romantic notions while gingerly caressing Kronstad’s hair in bed, and really, really feel notions of love. But then he'd treat her cuttingly with insults and rage; the instances of him acting like a petulant child in these pages are numerous.
Musically, there just seemed to be no way the prickly Reed could ever be satisfied. If concert audiences responded too favorably to his VU material, they weren't giving his current work enough respect. If they liked the new stuff, they weren't
Kronstad doesn’t come off scot-free either. She freely admits to indulging in substances with
The final straw in their rollercoaster was one too many drunken outbursts, and when she saw another woman inject him with heroin at a party, although how much of a surprise that could be from the man who wrote “Heroin” and “Waiting for the Man” is questionable.
Finally, despite her obvious help in building his career, she unwisely signs away almost any financial claims, gets a quickie divorce in Santo Domingo, and then is back with Reed less than a week later.
When
Both would go on to find a happy balance with new partners (Reed with fellow musician Laurie Anderson), and Kronstad continues to work in theater, teaching and writing.
Reed’s liver disease-related death in 2013 at the age of 71 initially prompted Kronstad to write the book. It is of great service to Reed’s fans, providing, indeed, a much more “intimate” look than other bios. And while she may have mixed memories of her time with other Man In Black, just knowing that the song “Perfect Day” exists because of her is, as she mentions, a great comfort and legacy.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Cole Swindell
TicketsFri., Nov. 25, 8:00pm
-
Blue Water Highway Band
TicketsFri., Nov. 25, 8:30pm
-
The Shelters
TicketsSat., Nov. 26, 7:00pm
-
"Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes"
TicketsMon., Nov. 28, 2:00pmpowered by goldstar
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!