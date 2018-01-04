Nathan Quick Comes Full Circle On The Other Side

Nathan Quick is an artist. You need to let that sink in, as he's always been the guy who drops a record, and the response you'll hear most is that "he's a nice guy," or "he's a productive guy." However, on his latest release The Other Side, he bears his soul, he drops any pretense, and gives you an album full of bluesy riffs and gut wrenching vocals that result in something you'd be proud to say that you were a fan of. In ten songs Quick not only takes his sound to a whole new place, he does so in an earnest and refreshing way.

While blues rock bands have become the fodder for bars to have in the background while patrons smack balls around the felt, Quick proves that the genre can still grab a hold of your attention and never let that grip loose. Opening with "Should've Seen Things," the slow and meandering guitar that opens the track gives you hints of soulful reverence, while Quick's raspy voice plays atop the sounds to finally find their rightful place in his music. He keeps this up on the following song, "Indian Creek," where his use of acoustic guitar and strings forge a path for a more passionate sound than he's employed in the past. Echoing the likes of Charlie Sexton and Doyle Bramhall II, Quick embodies hints of the '80s without lifting from them. That vibe of records made in Southern California keeps coming on the third track, "Up In Smoke," where Quick adds piano to bring an uplifting sound to his music. An organ dances in the background of the chorus, and while the song isn't the best of the album, it shows you the songwriting that Quick is capable of.

"The Other Side" gives listeners a more refined sound from Houston's Nathan Quick. Photo Courtesy of Nathan Quick