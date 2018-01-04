Take a Look at the Stacked RODEOHOUSTON 2018 Lineup

We all knew Garth was on the way, and now we know who is joining him in 2018.

Ever since the announcement that Garth Brooks would not only be returning to RODEOHOUSTON but opening and closing the event, we’ve known that this was going to be a huge year for the Rodeo. Now we’ve got the rest of the 2018 entertainment lineup, featuring some of the biggest names in modern country music as well as some intriguing Rodeo rookies. Here’s a look at the lineup:

Feb. 27: Garth Brooks

Feb. 28: Little Big Town (Armed Forces Appreciation Day)

Mar. 1: Blake Shelton

Mar. 2: Leon Bridges (Black Heritage Day)

Mar. 3: Kelsea Ballerini

Mar. 4: Alessia Cara

Mar. 5: Rascal Flatts (First Responders Day)

Mar. 6: Jason Aldean

Mar. 7: Thomas Rhett

Mar. 8: Luke Bryan

Mar. 9: Chris Young

Mar. 10: Cody Johnson

Mar. 11: Calibre 50 (Go Tejano Day)

Mar. 12: Zac Brown Band

Mar. 13: J Balvin

Mar. 14: OneRepublic

Mar. 15: Keith Urban

Mar. 16: Chris Stapleton

Mar. 17: Brad Paisley (RODEOHOUSTON Super Series Championship)

Mar. 18: Garth Brooks (RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout)

There is so much to unpack here.