No Festival is Perfect, and That Includes Day For Night

If you can create a space that can host moments like this, you can probably figure out a better way to get information to the fans.

Something that is easy to overlook about Day For Night is that it’s still a young festival. Sure, they’ve managed to book some stellar musical acts and some world-class artists, but 2017 was still only the third year that the festival had done its thing. Growing pains are expected, and even festivals have been around for much longer than D4N still have issues. Whether that means you want to grade what they’ve done on a curve or not is your choice.

Day For Night 2017 was not a flawless affair, but it wasn’t a bad time either. Taken all together, I think the festival did a pretty good job playing the hand that it was dealt while also creating some issues of its own. Let’s take a look at three of the more contentious aspects of this year’s festival.

Houston Weather Gonna Houston Weather

We all knew that it was going to rain on Saturday, it was all just a matter of when it would start and how severe it would be. The festival made the decision somewhat early in the day, long before the heavy stuff started to fall, to move up set times so that all the acts scheduled to perform outside got to do their thing. This was the right move. Yes, it did throw off some people’s plans, and I understand why they’d be upset. However, it was a choice that benefitted the greatest number of people and worked out about as well as it could considering just how random Houston weather can be.