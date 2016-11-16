Totally True Tales From One of The Cure's Original Imaginary Boys
|
The Cure's Robert Smith at Toyota Center, May 2016
Christi Vest
Cured: The Tale of Two Imaginary Boys
By Lol Tolhurst
Da Capo Press. 336 pp., $27.50
Of all the alternative bands who made waves in the ‘80s, few had – and still maintain — such a mystique and distinctive impact as The Cure. Led by singer/guitarist Robert Smith, the very name conjures up a clear visual and musical image. But according to founding
“Contrary to popular belief, we were not pale-faced Goths who sat in dark rooms with candles and cried all the time,” Tolhurst writes in this memoir. And in another bit of myth-busting, he regales tales of how often the “sensitive” Smith would throw himself full-fledged into brawling fistfights with hecklers who would taunt the band as “bloody poofs.”
“For as long as I’ve known Robert, people have been out to get him. Onstage, in the pubs, or on the street. He’s always been a target. I’ve never seen Robert instigate a fight, yet there’s something about him that provokes people,” Tolhurst continues.
He adds that while Smith is “dark, brooding, creative and melancholic,” the lipstick-and-eyeliner-wearing front man also enjoys a cold pint of beer and an exciting football (the English sort, that is) match.
Tolhurst and Smith first met when they were all of five years old at a school bus stop, their friendship evolving over the years and imbued
There’s a treasure trove of great stories in Cured, many of which involve gigs on the road as the band began to make its name outside of their hometown of Crawley and into greater England and then Europe.
And whether it’s an early gig at a hospital staff party where they fail to deliver an acceptable cover of Tony Orlando and Dawn’s “Tie a Yellow Ribbon,” or a drunken Tolhurst pissing on the leg of Billy Idol while the peroxided singer was being serviced by a young female admirer in a toilet stall, each tale is funnier than the next.
Not so funny, though, is Tolhurst’s high level usage of alcohol, which spiraled out of control and led to his ouster from the band in 1989. And despite his admission of his addiction and his deep bonds of friendship with Smith, Tolhurst sued his former friend over contracts and money, which he eventually lost.
The childhood buddies have since made up, and Tolhurst even played a one-off show in 2011 with the group, though he was not reinstated full-time.
Upcoming Events
-
Juan Gabriel
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 8:00pm
-
Legends Of Southern Hip Hop
TicketsSat., Nov. 19, 8:00pm
-
Mac Miller - The Divine Feminine Tour
TicketsSun., Nov. 20, 8:00pm
-
Loumuzik
TicketsSun., Nov. 20, 8:30pm
-
Pentatonix
TicketsTue., Nov. 22, 8:00pm
Nevertheless, Tolhurst’s drums and keyboards can be heard
And tomorrow, Houston's Cure fans will have a rare opportunity to meet and hear from one of the original “Imaginary Boys” in the flesh.
Lol Tolhurst will appear at a reading, Q&A session and book signing on 6 p.m. Thursday, November 17 at Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Calum Scott
TicketsThu., Nov. 17, 7:00pm
-
Ottmar Liebert
TicketsThu., Nov. 17, 8:00pm
-
Deft Ones
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 7:00pm
-
Freddie Jackson and Chante Moore
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 8:30pmpowered by goldstar
Recommended for You
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!