Upcoming: Bruno Mars, Dengue Fever, Ishi, Mary J. Blige, NKOTB, Son Volt, Sting, The Weeknd, Tony Bennett, etc.
Bruno Mars performs October 24 at the Toyota Center.
Photo by Marc Brubaker
10 Years: With Big Jesus, Realm, Broken Valor. Fri., January 27, 8 p.m., $22.50 to $25. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Aaron Lewis: With Tracy Byrd, Sundance Head. Sun., January 29, noon, $50 to $60. Lucky's Pub, 801 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-522-2010.
Alex Dupree: With Get a Life., Sun., December 11, 8 p.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Allah-Las: With The Babe Rainbow., Mon., April 3, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Altered States: With Smokey Emery, Future Blondes, Collin Hedrick, Rough Sleepers., Sun., December 4, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
American Aquarium: Mon., December 12, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Andrew McMahon: With Atlas Genius, Night Riots., Wed., April 26, 6 & 7 p.m., $27. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Beetle: Thu., December 8, 7 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Billy Joe Shaver: Sat., November 26, 8:30 p.m., $25. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 Fm 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
The Black Lillies: With The O's. Fri., March 10, 10 p.m., $20 to $23. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Black Smurf: Wed., December 28, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Brandon Rhyder: Wed., December 7, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Brujeria: With The Casualties, Pinata Protest., Sun., January 22, 7:30 p.m., $21.50 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Bruno Mars: Tue., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
The Cadillac Three: Sat., February 25, 7 p.m., $18. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Charity Show 5: With Cocaine in the Army, Acid Jacket, Total Nightmare, Conditioner., Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Code Orange Kids: With Youth Code, Gatecreeper., Wed., February 1, 8 p.m., $12 to $16. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 McKee, Houston, 832-503-5987.
Cool Freddie E and the Crew: Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Cop Warmth: With Sexual Jeremy, Dead Time, Peiiste., Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $3 to $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Cosmic Gate: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., TBA. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.
Helstar performs December 17 at White Oak Music Hall downstairs.
Photo courtesy of Helstar
D. Kosmo: Sat., December 10, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
DEFUNKT & SDF-1 Present: Prefix: Fri., December 16, 9 p.m., $7. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Dengue Fever: Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Descendants of Erdrick: With Prof Shyguy, Murder The Stout, The Rest of the Guys., Fri., December 9, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Disco Ball Bash 76: With DJ JD Arnold., Sat., January 28, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.
Dismal Dream: With Swing Low., Mon., December 12, 8 p.m., $7. White Swan, 4419 Navigation, Houston, 713-923-2837.
Doeman: Fri., December 30, 8 p.m., $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Dub Miller: With Rodney Hayden., Thu., December 15, 7 p.m., Free. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Electric Vacation: With Victory! Victory!, Zzyzx, Xxhea., Sat., December 10, 8 p.m., $5. Notsuoh, 314 Main, Houston, 713-409-4750.
Eric Johnson: Sun., February 19, 7 p.m., $27.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Eric Tessmer: Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., $8. Rockefeller's, 3620 Washington, Houston, 713-869-3344.
Evelyn Rubio: Sat., December 17, 8:30 p.m., $15. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
Excision - The Paradox Tour: With Cookie Monsta, Barely Alive., Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $40. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Fall Gravy: With The Mighty Orq, The Gypsy Mullet, Pete Simple., Sun., December 11, 2-5 p.m., $10. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Fallcore: With Ramallah, Will To Live,Lesser Degree, Bloodhound, Wildspeaker, Omerta. Fri., December 2, 8 p.m., $13 to $15. With Strife, 100 Demons, Xibalba, Sect, Sentenced to Burn, Die Young, Survival Method, Judiciary, Body Pressure, United Races, Mind Kill, Skourge, Blunt., Sat., December 3, 3 p.m., $27 to $30. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Farewell to Solace: With Black Heart Saints, Sadistic Hospitality., Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Frog Hair: Fri., November 25, 3 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Good enough for good times: With Heights Funk Collective. Thu., December 15, 8 p.m., $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
The Griswolds: Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Guy Forsyth: Sat., January 21, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Dengue Fever performs April 27 at Walters Downtown.
Photo by Jim Bricker
"Hard Candy Christmas" Show: With Sunny Sweeney, Brennen Leigh, Jamie Lin Wilson, Courtney Patton., Tue., December 6, 8 p.m., $15 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
The Hates: With Screech of Death, Texas Massacre, The Cops., Sat., November 26, 8 p.m., TBA. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Hayes Carll: With Marina Rocks., Wed., November 30, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Helstar: With Blues Funeral., Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., Free to $10. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Ishi: Sat., Nov. 26, 4 p.m., Free. Cactus Music, 2110 Portsmouth, Houston, 713-526-9272.
Jason Cassidy: Sat., December 17, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Jason Eady and Courtney Patton: Tue., November 29, 7 p.m., $12. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
JC Seals III: Thu., January 19, 9 p.m., $10 to $25. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Joyce Manor: With AJJ, Mannequin Pussy. Wed., February 15, 8 p.m., $16 to $20. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Juicy J: With Belly, Project Pat., Fri., February 17, 8 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Katatonia: With Caspian., Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $21 to $25. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay, Houston, 281-335-0002.
Kermit Ruffins: Wed., November 30, 6 p.m., Free. Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, Houston.
Kevin Anthony: Fri., December 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Kevin Fowler: With Jonathan Mitchell Band, Julia Cole., Fri., December 16, 9 p.m., $20. Stampede Houston, 11925 Eastex Freeway, Houston, 281-219-2006.
Ladyhawke: Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Leela James: Sun., December 18, 6 p.m., $20 to $100. Grooves, 2300 Pierce, Houston, 713-759-9700.
The Lemon Twigs: Sun., February 5, 6 p.m., $10 to $13. Raven Tower, 310 North, Houston.
Lisa Morales: With Smith and Turner., Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Los Skarnales: Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., $12 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Luke Wade: Fri., February 10, 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues/Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Marshall Crenshaw, the Bottle Rockets: Tue., December 6, 8 p.m., $20. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Matthew Logan Vasquez: Sat., January 14, 8 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Maxwell & Mary J Blige: With Ro James. Sat., December 3, 7 p.m., $49.50 TO $179.50. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
Mike Ryan: Fri., November 25, 8:30 p.m., $15. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 FM 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.
Mike Stinson: Sat., January 28, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Miles Presley & Emmanuel Paris: Sat., December 3, 7-11 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Mint Condition: With Kelly Price. Sat., December 31, 8:30 p.m., $59.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.
Monte Montgomery: Fri., November 25, 8:30 p.m., $68 to $108. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Mousecop: With Far From Home, AWYL, Key Flight Pilots. Sun., November 27, 7 p.m., TBA. Numbers, 300 Westheimer, Houston, 713-526-6551.
Muuy Biien: With Ruiners., Thu., December 1, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
New Breed Brass Band: Thu., December 29, 10:15 p.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
New Kids On the Block: With Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men. Sat., May 20, 7 p.m., $34.95 to $249.95. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
The Nth Power: Sun., January 8, 8 p.m., $15 to $17. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
On Sight #11: With Afflictive Nature, The Pose, The Real Cost, Flick Knife., Fri., December 2, 11:30 p.m., $3 to $5. With Dress Code, Kept In Line, Erupt, Criminal Trap., Sat., December 3, 11:30 p.m., $3 to $5. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Papa's Last Bigtop Production: With Mud Morganfield, Bob Margolin, Diunna Greenleaf, Hamilton Loomis, Rich Del Grosso, Lady Sunshine, Bob Corritore, Jonn Del Toro Richardson., Fri., December 30, 7 p.m., $125 to $250. Humble Civic Center, 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy., Humble, 281-446-4140.
Pepper: With Less Than Jake. Sat., January 21, 7:30 p.m., $23.50 to $26.50. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Pickin’ Party with Mandi Powell: Wed., December 21, 7:30 p.m., Free. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Pickin’ Party With Matt Caldwell: Wed., December 14, 7:30 p.m., Free. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Planned Parenthood Benefit: With Back to Back, Nosferatu, The Pose, Blue Dolphin, Soldier Game. Fri., November 25, 8 p.m., $5. The Clinic, 7444 Harrisburg, Houston.
Sting performs at Smart Financial Centre February 23.
Photo by Jason Wolter
The Poisonous Snakes of America: Fri., December 2, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Positive Disturbance: With Soul Creatures, Shot Dead Sunday. Fri., December 23, 9 p.m., $7. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
Powerman 5000: With Orgy., Sat., January 21, 7:30 p.m., $16 to $20. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.
R E K L I N E R 10 year anniversary: With Henry Chow, Sasha Braverman, Noey Lopez. Fri., January 13, 10 p.m., TBA. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Ran Blake: Sat., January 7, 5 p.m., Free. Live Oak Friends Meeting House, 1318 W. 26th, Houston, 713-862-6685.
Ray Wylie Hubbard: Thu., December 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.
Red, Gold, and Green Music Festival: With Kabaka Pyramid., Fri., December 2, 3 p.m.-2 a.m., $20. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Riders In the Sky: Tue., December 13, 8 p.m., $65 to $125. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Satellite One Year Anniversary: With Young Girls, Mikey and the Drags, Vodi, Whit, Get A Life, Dollie Barnes, Camera Cult, Cleen Teens, Whale Bones, Cool Moon, The Wealthy Beggars, Hammer Party, Thrill., Sat., December 3, noon, Free. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Save Ferris: Sat., February 18, 7:30 p.m., $18 to $22. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.
Shane Smith and John Bauman: Wed., December 21, 8 p.m., $10 to $14. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Skold: With The Filthy Dead, Dread Pixels. Wed., November 30, 8 p.m., $12. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Skyrocket!: Sat., December 17, 10 p.m., $25. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Son Volt: Sun., March 5, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Spacebear: Sun., November 27, 7 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.
Sparky Parker Band: Fri., December 16, 10 p.m., TBA. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.
Steve Gilbert: Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Steve Gilbert Band: Sun., December 11, 11 a.m., Free. Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen, 4611 Montrose, Houston, 713-807-8883. Sat., December 17, 7 p.m., Free. Fri., December 30, 7 p.m., Free. House of Blues/ Crossroads Stage, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Sting: Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Mary J Bliger performs December 3 at The Toyota Center.
Photo by Marco Torres
The Tenebrian Machine: With Takedown, Forager., Sun., December 18, 8 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Tom Chaplin: Sun., January 29, 8 p.m., $24 to $35. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Tony Bennett: Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
TV Girl: With Children of Pop, JERK, Poppet., Fri., January 13, 8 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.
Unleashed Live: With Bruce Robison, Charlie Robison, Jack Ingram. Sat., February 18, 8 p.m., $29.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
The Vodka Hanukkah, Whiskey Christmas concert: With Adam Bricks, Ruckus, A Weeknight's Coalition, the Jess Wilson Band., Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.
Von Hindenburg: Fri., December 16, 8 p.m., Free. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Wade Bowen: With Dalton Domino., Wed., December 14, 8 p.m., $18 to $25. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Warbeast: With Epic Death, Carry The Storm, Mastema, Chemicaust., Sat., December 17, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
The Weeknd: Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $39.50 to $100. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.
WeGet Networking Holiday Party: Tue., December 13, 7-11 p.m., Free. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
A Welsh Celebration of the Christmas Solstice: starting November 25, and Daily, 7:45-midnight, $14 to $38. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.
Willow Creek Junction: Wed., December 14, 8 p.m., $10. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Xavier Wulf: With Darke Complex, Lesser Degree. Thu., December 29, 7:30 p.m., $20. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Juicy J performs February 17 at House of Blues.
