Witch Image: The Best Houston Music of The Week

Now that the summer tours are almost in full swing, the past couple of weeks we've had plenty of entertaining acts roll through town. This week is no different with performances from Ghost, Franz Ferdinand, Superchunk, Red Elvises and more will be here while locals like Buxton, Slow Future and more will fill in the gaps.

Tonight you could begin with Maryland's The Dangerous Summer over at Satellite Bar. Even though this band broke up in 2014, people listened to their material so much, they got back together and made the recently dropped The Dangerous Summer. The popular and catchy sounds of South Carolina's All Get Out will be on as direct support while A Will Away will go on prior. Houston's Jonah The Runner will open the all ages show. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

Of course, if that's not your thing then a show from Sophie Well over at Insomnia Gallery might be. Of course, Well will perform her poetry set to guitar under the name Syko Friend, but her haunting and dark sounds should be worth catching. The howling drone-like sounds of Altamira will be on as direct support while Babbling Brooke will be on beforehand. Vivienne Styg will open the all ages show. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; $5.

If that's not your thing, you could head to Spruce Goose for the alt rock of Houston's Another Run. While these guys have been together a good while now, they haven't really slowed down and their latest EP Be Honest is pretty top notch. The full throttled rock of Houston's We Were Wolves will be on as direct support while the throw back rock of Chicago's North by North will go on prior. The bluesy sounds of Sik Mule will get the show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; TBD cover.

EXPAND Superchunk return to their roots on their latest "What a Time to Be Alive." Photo by Lissa Gotwals

On Thursday over at The Secret Group, the always impressive indie rock of North Carolina's Superchunk will return to town. Supporting their latest energy fueled album What A Time To Be Alive the four piece hasn't really slowed in right at thirty years together. Austin's Xetas will be on hand as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $18 to $18.

Spruce Goose will host the always fun indie emo sounds of Houston's Football, etc. Supporting last year's splendid sounding Corner, the trio should give you all the feels when they perform in the downtown space. The emo infused punk of Houston's Ruiners will be on as direct support where Austin's Mean Girls will bring their emo punk on beforehand. The show will get opened by Minneapolis' Granddad. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $TBD.

Mucky Duck will host the soulful country tunes of Nora Jane Struthers & The Party Line. After having Rolling Stone, NPR, and No Depression all cite her music as beautiful and amazing, Struthers' latest record Champion is one you should place on repeat before catching her at this 21 & up show. Doors at 9:30 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

Friday you can start off at White Oak Music Hall for the bluesy sounds of Houston's Clay Melton. Supporting his latest release Burn The Ships, Melton is a force when it comes to guitar playing, and his live shows are always worth catching. No Rehearsal will go on prior while Alii Michele will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

Buxton will return with new songs in tow. Photo by Shaun Brennan

Over in the hallowed halls of Rockefeller's the guys from Buxton will return to perform. While I missed the initial love for these guys when they began, their last album Half A Native was and still is in my opinion, the best album to drop in 2015. One of the best representations of true Southern music, that album alongside the possibility of some new songs from their upcoming release and their always fun performances makes this one of those shows you shouldn't miss. Of course, the all ages night only gets better with a direct support set from Houston's Vodi and an opening performance from Galveston's EL LAGO. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $12 to $15.

Rudyard's will host the heavy swamp rock of Houston's HogLeg. Featuring members of Dixie Waste, Poor Dumb Bastards and more, they might be the cure for distorted rock you're looking for. Houston's Konkerute will be on beforehand while the 21 & up show will get opened by the heaviness of Frankenchrist. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

Continental Club will get rockin' when The Peterson Brothers swing by. Mixing blues, soul and more, this brotherly duo shouldn't be judged by their ages, but how hard they can go into a set. Their debut album The Peterson Brothers is nothing if not impressive. There's no word of openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 10 p.m.; tickets $12.

Saturday you could head over to House of Blues to get nostalgic with Sum 41 when they play the 15th anniversary show for their hit album Does This Look Infected? I wasn't a big fan of these guys music, but having caught them live once, I can tell you they were impressive. Seaway will be on as direct support while Super Whatevr will get the all ages show started. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; tickets $27 to $49.50.

At Heights Theater the soulful voiced sounds of Mike Farris & the Roseland Rhythm Review should get people on their feet. Farris has been dropping soulful tunes for a good while now, and his last release Shine For All The People is top notch. Craig Kinsey will be on hand as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22.

EXPAND Fu Manchu will bring all the fuzz rock. Photo courtesy of Ground Control Touring

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the heavy fuzz rock of Fu Manchu will be on full display. It's hard to believe these guys have been around since the early '90s, especially when you hear their latest release Clone of The Universe, as they're fuel throttled energy from start to finish. Washington's Mos Generator will b e on as direct support while Dallas' Speedealer will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15.

Out at Scout Bar, you can get your "Doobie Ashtray" ready for Houston's Devin The Dude. Supporting his latest drop, last year's Acoustic Levitation, Devin always impresses when he performs. Sets from K.O., Jak Da Rippa, Lil C and Dakola will all occur prior for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $20 to $65.

Rudyard's will get down to the rockin' tunes of Slow Future for their single and video release party. The single and the accompanying video show a different side to the Houston band, and offer more depth than their previous releases. The indie rock of Houston's A Sundae Drive will be on as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8 for adults, $10 for minors.

The Dive will get you dancing when NYC's Tygapaw slips by to drop a set. Originally born in Jamaica, Tygapaw has been dropping eclectic tunes for a minute now, making her one of the more intriguing artists going.Last year she dropped the release Love Thyself and it's definitely worth checking out. Panch of Santa Muerte will be on as direct support while Nnoa will be on beforehand. Tearz and DJ Naomi will also drops sets while Fear The Queer will get the night started. Doors at 10 p.m.; tickets $3 to $7.

Sunday at Continental Club, the Red Elvises will bring their antics back to town. Playing what they call Siberian surf music, Igor and the crew have been dropping entertaining sets all over the globe for over twenty years. Their last release, Live In Montana should let you know what you're in for on the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $12.

King Tuff will bring all the rock to Rockefeller's. Photo by Olivia Bee

Monday you might find yourself at Rockefeller's for the garage rock of King Tuff. Here in support of this year's The Other, this guy never disappoints in a live setting, and this show should definitely be worth catching. There's no word of support or openers, but that should change on the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $16 to $18.

Revention Music Center will host the harmony rich indie folk of Seattle's Fleet Foxes. Supporting last year's Crack Up, these guys always bring it when they perform and this show should be no different. There's no word of support, but that could change on the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $35 to $67.

Out at Smart Financial Centre, the legendary sounds of Smokey Robinson will return to town. Robinson has been electrifying audiences for right at 50 years, and the hits are staggering. With The Miracles, songs like "The Tracks of My Tears," and "I Second That Emotion," or those solo with "Cruisin'," and "The Agony and The Ecstasy." Believe it or not, he has a newer album called Smokey & Friends and he still has that magic touch. Scientifically speaking, this could be your last chance to see Robinson perform. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $69.50 to $135.

EXPAND Priests will energetically make their presence known at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Pooneh Ghana

On Tuesday, France's Franz Ferdinand will make their way over to White Oak Music Hall downstairs. Supporting their recently released album Always Ascending, these guys are much more than the band who made the hit song "Take Me Out," and their live sets are fun and engaging. The punk of D.C.'s Priests will energetically be on as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $31.

Of course, over at Revention Music Center, the mysterious Satanic metal of Sweden's Ghost will bring their theatrical show to town. Supporting the yet to be released Prequelle, the group where everyone on stage has a mask on should be worth catching with a new show and a new singer. Their new single "Rats" as well as new songs like "Witch Image" and "Faith," should let you know what you're in for. The show is an evening with performance without support or openers, meaning if you're a fan you'll definitely get your money's worth. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $38.50 to $150, the latter being VIP with signed merchandise.

That's about it for this week. Remember that getting home safe is in everyone's best interest, and that a safe ride home is just an app away.

