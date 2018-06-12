When the Church May Not Be Enough For Mental Health Issues Among African Americans

Mental illness is a real issue which haunts many people; however, there is one particular demographic that is consistently overlooked—those who are African American. Many African Americans have created a culture where they are taught to keep your business to yourself, and if you need help, then talk to your pastor or suck it up because no one has time to deal with your whining.

In this culture, we have characters that we have created and mimic—“The strong black woman” who carries the weight of the world on her shoulder without help or reprieve, or “The Hard Black Man” he goes through life suffering in silence as to not further emasculate himself. These characters we seek to achieve are not real people.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, or NAMI, “…African Americans sometimes experience more severe forms of mental health conditions due to unmet needs and other barriers.” In fact, it continues with, “According to the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, African Americans are 20 percent more likely to experience serious mental health problems than the general population”, and among those serious disorders are Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which is a common disorder in this particular demographic because of the violence and racism to which African Americans are continually subjected.