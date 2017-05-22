menu

Rep. Al Green Receives Racist Death Threats After Calling for Trump's Impeachment


Rep. Al Green Receives Racist Death Threats After Calling for Trump's Impeachment

Monday, May 22, 2017 at 10:37 a.m.
By Meagan Flynn
Rep. Al Green Receives Racist Death Threats After Calling for Trump's Impeachment
Screenshot/YouTube
After calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump last week, U.S. Rep. Al Green of Houston received a host of racist death threats on his voicemail and email.

Green played recordings of the threats at a town hall meeting Saturday at Fountain Life Center in southwest Houston. He was called "disgusting," "scum," "pathetic," with each message punctuated with the N-word.

"Hey, Al Green, we've got an impeachment for ya—it's gonna be yours," one caller said, before threatening to hang "your n——- ass."

"You ain't gonna impeach nobody, you fuckin' n——-. Try it and we'll lynch all you fuckin' n———. You'll be hanging from a tree. I didn't see anybody calling to impeach your n——- Obama. He was born in Kenya. He's not even an American," said another caller, echoing a conspiracy theory most widely pushed by President Donald Trump before he was elected, as an effort to discredit President Barack Obama.

At the town hall meeting, Green only doubled down on his calls for Trump's impeachment.

"Friends, I want to assure you that no amount of threats and intimidation will stop what I have started," Green told the crowd. I promise you. We are going to continue with this, because there has been an impeachable act and we have to act. This won't deter us. We are going to move forward."

Green became the first member of Congress to formally call for Trump's impeachment on the House floor last week. He said that Trump obstructed justice after firing FBI director James Comey amid the FBI's investigation into Trump's associates' ties to the Kremlin.

"This is not something to be taken lightly, and I do not. I think that this is one of the highest callings that a member of Congress has to address. I believe that this is where your patriotism is shown, where you demonstrate to the American people where you really stand. So I take this stand. It's a position of conscience for me... This is where I stand. I will not be moved. The president must be impeached.

Meagan Flynn
Meagan Flynn is a staff writer at the Houston Press who, despite covering criminal justice and other political squabbles in Harris County, drinks only one small cup of coffee per day.

