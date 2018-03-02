DA Ogg Finds Email Evidence That Prosecutor Did Know About Phone Records in Alfred Brown Case

Alfred Brown spent almost ten years on Death Row waiting for this to happen.

In a late on Friday announcement, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says that new evidence shows that former Harris County prosecutor Dan Rizzo knew about the existence of phone records that would corroborate Alfred DeWayne Brown's alibi, but failed to provide them to defense counsel or the jury.

Brown, who was convicted in 2005 of the murders of a Houston police officer and a store clerk during a robbery, and who spent nearly ten years on death row before being released, has filed a civil suit against the Harris County DA's office. In 2014, when his conviction was being challenged, "the prosecution and defense agreed the failure to disclose the phone records was 'inadvertent,'” according to a press release from Ogg's office.

Apparently that was not the case.