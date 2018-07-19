 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
All they do is win win win no matter what what what.
All they do is win win win no matter what what what.
Photo by Marco Torres

Astros Are Remarkably Clutch for Their Age

Jeff Balke | July 19, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

It seemed only fitting on Tuesday night that, with the game tied in extra innings, it was a pair of World Series champs due to the plate. In a game that set the record for home runs in a midsummer classic, the two most important came in the tenth inning by two Astros, Alex Bregman, who took home the MVP award, and George Springer.

At this point, no one should be surprised. Winning is basically what the Astros do. And even with ups and downs during a long season, it's clear they are as good as the team that won it all last year and have the chance to be better.

What is perhaps most incredible is that this is not an old, veteran team. The roster is about as balanced between veterans, players in their prime and young talent as any team in baseball. Three of the Astros core four (Bregman, Springer, Jose Altuve) were in this All-Star game and there is an argument to be made that Carlos Correa, had he been healthy, might have gotten a nod as a reserve. None of them are 30 years old yet.

Bregman, who is having a breakout season, is 24 and already one of the most reliable big game, clutch hitters in the sport. He is responsible for more of the team's walk offs than anyone. And he is just one of the guys on this team with the ability in the clutch. Both Altuve and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are in the top 10 in batting with runners in scoring position.

The simple fact is the Astros know how to win and most of them have learned it before they turned 30, which puts the bulk of the guys in their prime when the team is absolutely stacked with talent. There is no point in talking about dynasties until they have won more than one title, but this is certainly a team poised to be extremely good for the next few years and part of the reason was on full display in extra innings in the All-Star game.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >