Astros Are Remarkably Clutch for Their Age

It seemed only fitting on Tuesday night that, with the game tied in extra innings, it was a pair of World Series champs due to the plate. In a game that set the record for home runs in a midsummer classic, the two most important came in the tenth inning by two Astros, Alex Bregman, who took home the MVP award, and George Springer.

At this point, no one should be surprised. Winning is basically what the Astros do. And even with ups and downs during a long season, it's clear they are as good as the team that won it all last year and have the chance to be better.

What is perhaps most incredible is that this is not an old, veteran team. The roster is about as balanced between veterans, players in their prime and young talent as any team in baseball. Three of the Astros core four (Bregman, Springer, Jose Altuve) were in this All-Star game and there is an argument to be made that Carlos Correa, had he been healthy, might have gotten a nod as a reserve. None of them are 30 years old yet.