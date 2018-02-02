Saturday Is National Missing Persons Day

According to the National Crime Information Center, more than 647,000 missing persons cases were reported in the U.S. in 2016, and while many of these are ultimately resolved with the help of law enforcement and organizations like Texas Center for the Missing and Texas EquuSearch, there are still over 88,000 active cases.

This Saturday, February 3, is officially the 1st National Missing Persons Day. Gatherings will be held all over the country, and the event will be commemorated locally from at Houston City Hall (Legacy Room), 901 Bagby from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.