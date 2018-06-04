Could Hurricane Season Be Quieter Than Originally Expected?

If recent forecasts hold, hopefully we won't have to face something like this again in 2018.

It is understandable that many Houstonians remain on edge now that hurricane season is officially underway. And while we don't encourage people to be nervous, we do think that being prepared is critical to any summer along the upper Texas coast. We do get tropical storms from time to time. Sometimes, they are hurricanes. Sometimes, they dump 50 inches of rain on us. It is why being ready for anything come hurricane season is a smart move.

Having said that, there may be some hope for the 2018 hurricane season.

Earlier this spring, there were rumors and reports floating around Facebook (in particular) claiming 2018 could be substantially worse than 2017, even going so far as to predict a major storm hitting the Houston area early in the season. Politifact, were it fact checking such a thing, might report this as pants on fire. Not only are predictions in the spring rarely accurate, but none of the reports came from trusted weather sources.