Pilot Ejects From F-16 at Ellington Field Before Crash

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 11:37 a.m.
By Zach Despart
An F-16 crashed at Ellington Field Wednesday morning.EXPAND
Airwolfhound/Flickr
A pilot ejected from his F-16 jet shortly before it crashed at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in southeast Houston Wednesday morning, the Houston Fire Department said.

Captain Ruy Lozano, a department spokesman, said he was en route to the scene, where the aircraft had burst into flames. Houston firefighters are assisting the Ellington Field fire department in battling the blaze.

Lozano said the pilot has been taken to the hospital but did not have any information on the pilot's condition.

A man who answered the phone at Ellington Field Fire and Emergency Services said the department could not give out any information about the incident at this time.

Ellington Field is home to the 147th Reconnaissance Wing of the Texas Air National Guard. The wing's public affairs office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Zach Despart
Zach Despart is the managing editor of the Houston Press and oversees the news and music verticals.

