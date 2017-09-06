Harvey's Floodwaters Contaminated With Nasty, Dangerous Bacteria
|
Houston floodwaters contain a toxic mix of bacteria.
Photo by Brandon Navarro
Floodwater from Hurricane Harvey has receded from much of Houston, but for those in areas still swamped, like west Houston, contaminated water carrying bacteria and potentially infectious diseases can be just as deadly.
Doctors from the Infectious Diseases Society of America sent out warnings to local media as the initial downpours hammered the Texas coast with 19 trillion gallons of water, listing mosquito-borne viruses like West Nile and Zika as potential threats, as well as water contaminated by animal and human waste. Floodwater samples collected in Cypress by Texas A&M showed water with E. coli – the bacteria found in the digestive tract of humans and animals – at levels 125 times higher than what is considered safe for swimming. Even wading in such water could be considered dangerous, according to Terry Gentry, an associate professor in the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences at Texas A&M.
Plus, with about 4,300 people still remaining between the city’s two
“The message we need to put out is there is a risk of infection and you need to keep an eye out for yourself,” said Dr. Luis Ostrosky, a professor of infectious diseases
With mass flooding, fecal matter,
One rumor Ostrosky has seen circulating online is that people dealing with floodwater should take preventative doses of antibiotics beforehand. He stressed that the infectious diseases society discourages that strategy and said unnecessary applications of antibiotics can lead to other side effects like a weakened potency for those same drugs later on.
Ostrosky said large outbreaks of mosquito-borne viruses are less likely in the United States, but with massive amounts of standing water,
As of now, Houston’s clean water supply has been not been affected. The same A&M team that tested floodwaters for E. coli found tap water was fine for ingestion and only a few districts in Harris County have received boil-water notices.
Essentially, Ostrosky said, residents should be smart. Many of these problems can be avoided by using common sense. That should be enough to handle the natural contaminants, even if more pollutants could be on the way.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Battle of the Piney Woods: SFA vs. SHSU
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 1:00pm
-
Rice Owls Football vs. Army West Point
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 5:30pm
-
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TicketsSun., Oct. 8, 7:30pm
-
Certified Funny Saturdays Comedy Show
TicketsSat., Oct. 14, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!