From Space Poop to Jupiter, These Are Our Best NASA Stories From This Year

Who knows what the future holds for NASA? President-elect Donald Trump has yet to articulate his plans for the space agency, NASA still hasn't replaced its shuttle program and it's to early to tell whether hte Jupiter probe mission will be a sucecss.

Regardless of what happens with NASA next year, we decided to take a look back over the past 12 months. Here are some of our memorable NASA stories from 2016.

NASA's Launches the Space Poop Challenge

Space is still the final frontier, and as NASA scientists prepare to try and venture further into the solar system than humans have ever gone before there's a very important issue they want to solve — how to poop, pee and be on your period in space, without having to use a space diaper.

NASA's Juno Probe Arrives in Jupiter's Orbit

After five years of traveling through deep space, NASA's Juno spacecraft has arrived in orbit around Jupiter, the oldest, largest planet in our solar system, NASA scientists confirmed on Monday night.

NASA's New Asteroid Detector System Actually Detected an Asteroid

If the thought of asteroids whizzing toward Earth has ever had you freaked out, NASA has come up with a new computer system to help ease your flying-rock-unexpectedly-destroys-Earth fears, and it recently proved just how effective it is.

Judge Says Woman Legally Bought Apollo 11 Moonrock Bag from NASA

The bag Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin used to collect moon rocks and tote the lunar goods back home in was never supposed to be sold at auction, but that's what happened.

Clinton, Trump and NASA: Space Policy of the Presidential Candidates

Space is the final frontier and all, but as this feces-flinging circus train of a 2016 presidential election stumbles toward an inglorious conclusion, policy has barely been discussed in general. And when it comes to what presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have in mind for U.S. space policy, there's been even less scrutiny.

NASA Is Sending an Inflatable House to the International Space Station

NASA is about to send a new prototype for an inflatable house into orbit. That may sound like something that Ray Bradbury dreamed up, but it's true.

Ad Astra: Mercury Astronaut John Glenn Dead at 95

John Glenn, the war hero who became the first American to orbit Earth as an astronaut as part of the nascent federal agency's Houston-based manned spaceflight program, and went on to serve four terms in the U.S. Senate, has died, according to officials at Ohio State University, where he was being treated at James Cancer Hospital.

