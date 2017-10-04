Are Uniforms and a Bat Joke Really the Basis for Sending Principal Bertie Simmons Home, HISD?

Principal Bertie Simmons regularly patrols the hallways at Furr High School. Photo by Margaret Downing

Dr. Bertie Simmons, the longtime and much acclaimed principal of Furr High School in the Houston Independent School District, has been sent home – apparently in large part as a result of a disagreement she had with higher-ups over the use of school uniforms.

Karen Taylor, a friend of the 84-year-old Simmons, said the former Principal of the Year had told the district that gang activity seemed to be increasing at the school – evidenced by the increasing display of gang colors by students – and that she wanted to stop or at least slow it down by requiring uniforms. “She was saying that Lamar and other schools use uniforms and she really needs them.”

Instead she was told by her superiors that HISD does not want to expand the use of uniforms and her request was denied, Taylor said.

Also included in the letter sent to Simmons by the district on Monday was a reference to Simmons allegedly threatening a student with a bat, as reportedly observed by a teacher. For years, Simmons has referred to getting a bat in some form as a joke. Again, Simmons is 84 years old and, well, remarkably short.

“It’s always been a joke since she’s been at Furr, that when she walks up to a student and someone says something to her that’s joking, she says ‘Oh, don’t make me get my bat.’”

Asked for a statement, the HISD press office responded with this:

"The Principal at Furr High School in the Houston Independent School District has been temporarily relieved of duties due to a personnel matter. We cannot provide specific details out of respect for the privacy of the individuals involved. Administrators from Central Office are working closely with the school community and the campus leadership team to ensure there is no disruption to student learning."



Taylor said she believes there is jealousy at work in the attack on Simmons, who has been frequently highlighted in local and national media for her ability to turn around Furr High School. There is a famous true story about her negotiating a deal with warring gangsters at her school that if they behaved for the rest of the school year, she’d take them to New York City to prove 9/11 happened. And she did just that, including having the group take in a Broadway show.

More recently she headed up a yearlong effort by the school that successfully secured a $10 million grant in a national contest from Lauren Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, for Furr. Taylor said HISD officials had told Simmons the money should be spread around the district, which she didn’t want to do. And when she contacted the organizers of The Super School Project she was told that unless the entire grant amount went to Furr, Taylor said, that there wouldn’t be any money forthcoming.

Simmons' attorney Scott Newar sent a letter to Carranza today in which he denied the allegations made by

Dr. Jorge Arredondo, HISD’s East Area Superintendent in a memo to Simmons. According to Arredondo's memo: " Dr. Simmons “failed to adhere to the district’s decision to relax student dress code for the first semester and…verbally threatened students with a baseball bat.”

Here's the letter Simmons' attorney sent to Carranza:

Taylor also said that most teachers at Furr are very upset about what’s happened to Simmons and wanted to show their support, but were warned by the administration that there should be no such demonstrations.

We attempted to contact Simmons directly but she was not immediately available on the advice of her attorney.

Taylor also sent this letter to Superintendent Carranza: