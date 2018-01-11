HISD Cuts Down on its Starts and Stops

Starting in the 2018-19 school year, Houston ISD schools will have one of two standardized start and end times, it was announced Wednesday.

Elementary and K-8 campuses will start at 7:30 a.m. and end their day at 2:50 p.m. Middle schools, high schools and campuses with grades 6-12 will go from 8:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

There will be some specialty exceptions but nowhere near the 67 different school start times that HISD had allowed to morph into place in its decentralized system that has bused nearly 36,000 students on almost 1,200 routes daily.