Houston SaberCats Announce New Temporary Home

The Houston SaberCats announced that they will play the remaining matches of their inaugural season at Dyre Stadium. The announcement was made at Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday prior to the exhibition against the Ontario Arrows. The first match at Dyer Stadium will be on April 21 when the SaberCats take on the New Orleans Gold.

The 3,000-seat Dyer Stadium is part of Houston Independent School District’s Delmar Sports Complex located at 2020 Mangum. The primary reason for the move was to secure a pitch made of all grass. The team had played the previous matches at Constellation Field, home of the Sugar Land Skeeters minor league baseball team.

