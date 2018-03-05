 


Houston SaberCat Flyhalf Sam Windsor passes the ball against the Ontario Arrows.
Houston SaberCat Flyhalf Sam Windsor passes the ball against the Ontario Arrows.
Photo by Jack Gorman

Houston SaberCats Announce New Temporary Home

Jack Gorman | March 5, 2018 | 7:41am
AA

The Houston SaberCats announced that they will play the remaining matches of their inaugural season at Dyre Stadium. The announcement was made at Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday prior to the exhibition against the Ontario Arrows. The first match at Dyer Stadium will be on April 21 when the SaberCats take on the New Orleans Gold.

The 3,000-seat Dyer  Stadium is part of Houston Independent School District’s Delmar Sports Complex located at 2020 Mangum. The primary reason for the move was to secure a pitch made of all grass. The team had played the previous matches at Constellation Field, home of the Sugar Land Skeeters minor league baseball team.

The Texas-size scoreboard will not see much rugby in the future.
The Texas-size scoreboard will not see much rugby in the future.
Photo by Jack Gorman

The SaberCats are one of seven teams that make up Major League Rugby with expansion clubs expected to join in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The second season will be played at their new stadium scheduled to be built at the Houston Amateur Sports Park along Highway 288.

 
Jackson is a freelance photographer and writer covering a variety of music and sporting events in the Houston area. He has contributed to the Houston Press since 2013.

