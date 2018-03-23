 


Grenita Lathan
Photo courtesy of HISD

HISD Trustees Name Grenita Lathan As Acting Superintendent

Margaret Downing | March 23, 2018 | 8:17am
A holdover hire from Terry Grier's days as Houston ISD superintendent will be the new acting superintendent of the largest school district in the state effective April 1.

Chief Academic Officer Grenita Lathan has built her reputation on being able to help schools find a way to improve themselves out of the dreaded Improvement Required status. The school board met privately for more than nine hours Thursday before announcing her name.

It was an announcement that didn't carry a whole lot of surprise with it. Lathan's name had been mentioned for weeks, ever since Superintendent Richard Carranza abruptly announced he was leaving to head up the public school system in New York City.

Hired by Grier in 2015 from the Peoria, Illinois school district where she was superintendent, Lathan had previously worked with him in the San Diego school district. She was brought to Houston as the chief school officer in the district's north area, then was promoted to chief school officer over elementary transformation schools for the 2015-16 school year and then Caranza promoted her to Chief Academic Officer at the beginning of the 2016-17 school year.

Lathan inherits a district facing several problems including a $115 million projected budget deficit, continued threats of takeover by the state because of some failing schools and a proposed new student funding plan that not everyone has embraced.

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

