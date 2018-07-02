Weather Week: Rain May Return in Time for the Holiday

Weeks with holidays in the middle are always weird, particularly when that is a single day and it falls on a Wednesday. What the hell are we supposed to do? Our guess is plenty of people will schedule a nice five-day weekend either ahead of or after July 4 this year. But, one thing if for certain, most of us will take off, at the very least, Wednesday.

And because it is the summer, that means lots of outdoor activities. Not to rain on any literal parade, but those plans might be a little soggy this year.