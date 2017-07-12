Public Works Director Implicated in Bribery Scheme Placed on Leave

Houston Public Works Director Karun Sreerama Screenshot/KTRK

After being named as a player in a federal bribery and extortion case, Houston's director of the Public Works and Engineering Department has been temporarily placed on leave, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday.

A federal indictment unsealed Friday revealed that Director Karun Sreerama allegedly made illegal payments to Houston Community College Trustee Chris Oliver totaling more than $77,000 between 2010 and 2013. Sreerama is not charged in the case but is instead identified as a "victim" of Oliver's alleged extortion. That's because Oliver was in a position of power as a public official and Sreerama was working as a contractor with his former company, ESPA Corp, at the time of the transactions. Given Oliver's position of authority, he doesn't need to make a "threat" in order for the payment to qualify as extortion under the law.

Oliver, who pleaded guilty to the federal bribery charges, was accused of accepting payments in exchange for "promising to use his position to help that person secure contracts with HCC," U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez said in a release. Oliver now faces up to ten years in prison.

“I am placing city Public Works and Engineering Director Karun Sreerama on administrative leave with pay, effective today, while I review the entire matter stemming from a federal grand jury indictment naming him as the victim of a bribery scheme," Mayor Turner said in a statement. "It is against everyone’s best interest for a public servant to have to operate under a cloud, as Mr. Sreerama and I have discussed in a brief telephone call. I continue to have confidence in Karun and look forward to his return."

According to court documents, federal prosecutors agreed to drop the extortion charge against Oliver as part of his plea agreement on the bribery case.

Sreerama's attorney, Chip Lewis, was not immediately available to comment Tuesday. But he told the Houston Chronicle yesterday that Sreerama's $77,000 payment to Oliver stemmed from ongoing projects during HCC's 2012 bond referendum. "Oliver made it very clear if Karun refused to make the payments that are reflected in the indictment he wouldn't get the contracts," the attorney said.

Lewis insisted that despite the illegal nature of Sreerama's payments he was still the victim in the case. He told the newspaper: "In doing the very diligent work the agents and prosecutors did in this case, they discovered Oliver soliciting and extorting Karun. When he was approached, he voluntarily met with the authorities and told them everything. Obviously, everything he told them checked out and was corroborated. That's why he was a victim of Mr. Oliver's scheme and not implicated in any criminal wrongdoing."

While Turner continues to review the indictment, he said Public Works Deputy Director Carol Haddock will serve as interim director.