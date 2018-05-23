Releasing Jon Singleton Ends One Wager That Jeff Luhnow Lost

The Astros have spent the last three seasons making trades where they were on the receiving end of the biggest names in the deal, dishing out prospects by the handful along the way. However, there was a time, not all that long ago, where the shoe was on the other foot, when the Astros were dealing names like Berkman, Oswalt, Bourn, and Pence for gaggles of minor league prospects, as the franchise's rebuild was in full swing.

One of the brightest potential stars to come over in such a deal was first baseman Jon Singleton, who came over to the Astros in the 2011 trade with Philadelphia for Hunter Pence. Tuesday night, Singleton's career in the Astros' system ended ignominiously as the team released him, as first reported by MLB.com's Brian McTaggart on Twitter:

Astros have released minor league first baseman Jon Singleton, effective today. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 22, 2018

Singleton, a 2009 eighth round draft pick out of Long Beach, CA, unfortunately, made more of a mark on the suspension list than he did the box score in his first couple years in the Astros system, failing a test for marijuana in June of 2012, and then failing a second test in December of that year, the latter flunked test landing him a 50 game suspension.