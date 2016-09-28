Metro Officer Who Beat Man With Baton Indicted

Screengrab/KPRC

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a former Metro Police Department officer on assault charges after he beat a man with a baton on a train platform earlier this month, Harris County District Attorney Devon Anderson said in a statement.

Jarius Warren and another officer, identified only as D. Reynoso, were suspended after the September 14 incident. A grand jury cleared Reynoso of wrongdoing, Anderson said. Warren resigned from his position on Monday.

Darrell Giles was sitting on the Burnett Transit Center train platform, on Metro's Red Line, around 7:30 a.m. when the officers approached him. According to Harris County court records, the pair arrested Giles on suspicion of trespassing.

But Metro Police Department Chief Vera Bumpers told reporters two days later that surveillance footage of the train platform showed Warren used "excessive force" during the arrest. Video of the beating shows Warren striking Giles repeatedly with a baton. Anderson called the clips "disturbing."

"The case was presented to a diverse grand jury and we wholeheartedly support their decision," Anderson said in her statement. "This officer used excessive force and should not be wearing a badge."

Prosecutors had dismissed charges against Giles by the time the officers were suspended.