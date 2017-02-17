Police Video Shows Houston Man Beating Boy With Belt

Something unusual caught the attention of a Harris County Precinct 1 monitoring surveillance video of a popular illegal trash dumping site on Thursday — a man beating a child with a belt.

For five minutes, the man struck the boy with a belt at least 62 times in the head, shoulders, legs and buttocks, deputies said. Some of the blows knocked the seven-year-old to the ground. The man held the boy upright, like a rag doll, by holding the child with one hand while swinging the belt with the other.

Police had set up surveillance videos on a northwest Houston side street hoping to catch residents who were illegally dumping trash there. Deputies said the video above does not show the most severe blows the boy endured.

Deputies began investigating the incident and within three hours arrested the man they suspect of beating the boy — 27-year-old Kordarell Williams. Prosecutors have charged Williams with injury of a child, and he remained in Harris County Jail as of Friday afternoon.

Police said the boy is not Williams's son, but did not disclose the relationship between the two. Child Protective Services is trying to determine in whose care the boy belongs, deputies said.

"I'm proud and relieved that quick action by our deputies led to the arrest and to medical care for the child, and that justice will be done," Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said in a statement. "As a law enforcement leader, a parent and a lifelong member of this community, I'm deeply concerned and upset by such an incident."

Houston police are using cameras to secretly monitor 25 illegal dumping sites throughout the city, an operation that has led to dozens of charges.

