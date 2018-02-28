Remind Us, Why Are We Still Building Things in the Reservoir Flood Pool?

Look at this a few more times and tell us you think it is ok to build in the flood pool.

If Hurricane Harvey should have taught us anything, it is that building in flood prone areas is not the smartest thing to do. Sure, you could build on blocks, but it's still a massive risk that costs not just the owner of the property, but taxpayers who have to bail out those who have suffered.

It makes us wonder then, why in the name of all that's holy would anyone choose to build within the flood pool of the reservoir, the same flood pool that filled up with overflow from the reservoirs after Hurricane Harvey, devastating homes that had never before flooded? Because, it seems like some developers still are.

According to KPRC, a developer is moving forward with plans to build a senior living facility in the flood pool near Barker Cypress Road. The developer plans to build above the city's recommended elevation and only house folks on floors above the flood plain. Yeah, because putting elderly people who need help getting around in the middle of a flood zone that was only a few months ago surrounded by several feet of water sounds like a great idea.