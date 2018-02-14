Man Wearing ‘F*ck Trump’ Shirt Gets Kicked Out of Texas Restaurant

Andy Ternay, a bearded blacksmith from Garland, went to brunch on Sunday wearing a shirt displaying the words, “Fuck Trump.” Employees at First Watch in Richardson, TX asked him to leave and someone even called the police. That same day, Ternay made a post on his Facebook account that went viral.

Ternay begins his long account of the meal that wasn’t meant to be with the words, “Adventuresome morning today!”

The post includes a photo of Ternay wearing the shirt at a table with a menu in hand. The front of it displays the words, “FUCK TRUMP AND FUCK YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.” This is the same phrase Karen Fonseca had on her bumper sticker. Another photo shows the back of Ternay’s shirt, which has an image of an obscene hand gesture involving the middle finger. It also displays the words, “FUCK THE RACIST ALT-RIGHT.”