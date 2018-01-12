Astros Almost (Kind of Maybe) Pulled off a Big Trade for a Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole is a 27-year-old starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. For a few brief, glorious minutes on Wednesday, it was nearly universally accepted that Cole was a 27-year-old starting pitcher for the Houston Astros.

Multiple reports had the trade for Cole as being a done deal, the hold up being agreement on what exactly the Astros were going to send to the Pirates. Then came word that there was no trade. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said the Astros were engaged in discussions with multiple teams about possible trades, but didn’t say if there were any talks with the Pirates. The acquisition of Cole would have been very good for the Astros. It would be a major upgrade to a starting rotation that is already one of the best in baseball.

Cole is a five year MLB vet and a former No. 1 draft choice. He threw a four-seam fastball that consistently hit 96-98 when he was in college. His two-seam fastball hit 91-94 mph. He throws an excellent slider. He was only 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA for the Pirates last season, but he’s a workhorse, starting 33 games and throwing 203 innings. He has a 59-42 career record with a 3.50 career ERA, 782 innings pitched in 127 games with 734 career strikeouts.