Mayor Turner Partially Lifts Curfew in Houston

EXPAND The portion of Houston still under curfew. Courtesy of the City of HOuston

Mayor Sylvester Turner has partially lifted the midnight curfew within Houston city limits, the city announced Tuesday afternoon.

Portions of west Houston that are still experiencing flooding, however, will continue to remain under curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. until further notice. The boundaries for the curfew are west of Gessner, east of Highway 6, south of I-10 and north of Briar Forest Drive.

The city of Bunker Hill Village is exempt from the curfew. First responders, volunteers, people seeking shelter or medical attention, people just passing through Houston to go somewhere outside the city, and people who are on private property with permission of the property owner and who aren't subject to a mandatory evacuation order are also exempt from the curfew.

Mayor Turner issued a mandatory evacuation order on Friday for the west Houston area near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs, which are still causing flooding after spilling over the dam for the first time in history. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been conducting controlled releases to relieve pressure on the dams — meaning the Buffalo Bayou nearest the dams is likely to continue to swell for the remainder of the month.

The mandatory evacuation order (within the same area still under curfew) affected about 4,000 people, Turner said.

