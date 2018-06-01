Maybe We Should Stop Putting School Shooting Survivors on TV Immediately

There’s this idea that gets floated out every time there’s a mass shooting in this country, and it’s become as much of the ritual of mass death as performative outrage, anti-gun protests, and “thoughts and prayers.” The idea is that we shouldn’t speak the name of those who commit these violent acts or show their face or talk about why they did what they did. The idea is that by speaking about those who do terrible things, we are giving them the limelight they so desperately crave. It’s an idea that has always struck me as a bit absurd, even though I think that most of the people who suggest it have their heart in the right place.

In the past, it seemed weird because it seems like rarely do people commit these mass shootings for a book deal. Have some of them had God complexes before? Sure, but they also went into their acts of violence planning to die, depriving them of enjoying any of the “celebrity” they’d achieve. Klebold and Harris probably didn’t see themselves being the objects of passion from a niche of Tumblr users when they did what they did.

But my thinking on the subject has evolved, right along with the evolution of mass shootings in American society. I still think that the idea of trying to minimize discussion of shooters is noble but weird, but for a completely different reason: we don’t have monsters in America the way that we used to because mass shootings are so normal now.