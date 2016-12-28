10 Best Desserts to Eat This Winter in Houston

EXPAND Winter isn't just for pie—but the blueberry cobbler pie at Ooh La La is sure a tempting dessert this winter. Photo by Kimberly Park PR

It's never too cold to get your sugar fix on—now that the cold front has finally hit Houston, treat yourself to one (or maybe all) of these seasonal desserts around Houston before they disappear.

The peppermint doughssants at Morningstar are uber-flaky chocolate croissant shaped into doughnut form, fried and dipped in peppermint sugar.

Peppermint Doughssants at Morningstar: This winter, run, don't walk to Morningstar—on weekdays, doughnut offerings include peppermint "doughssants" which are flaky chocolate croissants that are fried and coated in peppermint sugar.

Pick up some decorated sugar cookies and other assorted cookies at Michael's Cookie Jar for maximum holiday cheer.

Decorated Sugar Cookies at Michael's Cookie Jar: Last year, we told you where to buy the best holiday cookies. Michael's Cookie Jar remains one of the best spots to procure both beautiful and delicious-tasting cookies that will bring anyone holiday cheer.

The sweet potato caramel ice cream at Petite Sweets is a seasonal offering.

Sweet Potato Caramel Ice Cream at Petite Sweets: The sweet, mildly earthy-tasting, marshmallow-studded sweet potato caramel flavor is a unique flavor that is worth a sample this winter. If eating ice cream bundled in jackets isn't quite your style, Petite Sweets also offers several seasonal macaron flavors—think candy cane.

Spiced apple empanadas with lavender icing, apple cider sorbet and pecans are Chef Kevin Naderi's take on a fried pie.

Spiced Apple Empanadas at Roost: Roost's spiced apple empanadas are a take on a fried pie with lavender icing, pecans and apple cider sorbet from Cloud 10 Creamery. The filling is composed of Granny smith apples, raisins, cherries and spices, which provides the perfect level of sweetness to complement the slight tartness of the sorbet.