Where To Eat Vegetarian in Clear Lake and Nearby Cities

EXPAND Tofu Bahn Mi at Nobi - don't forget to add a fried egg! Photo by Nobi Public House

Every once in a while, people like to take a little break from beefy burgers and saucy barbecue and grab a little something on the lighter side. Just because you’re skimping on the meat doesn’t mean a boring salad is your only option. These days, many restaurants have meatless entrees on the menu. The Houston Press has gathered up six restaurant finds that are full of flavor, even without the meat.

Nobi Public House, 241 East NASA Parkway

Described as Vietnamese fusion cuisine, Nobi serves tasty, creative food with a large selection of craft beer. There are a few ways to eat vegetarian at Nobi since most entrees, including tacos and stir fry noodles, offer protein options including pork, chicken, tofu, and occasionally, shrimp. Tofu nachos are made with fried-to-order Gorilla chips, homemade salsa, jalapeno, cilantro, and onion. The meatless treat here, however, is the tofu banh mi loaded with garlic butter, cucumber, cilantro, fresh jalapeno, pickled carrots and daikon stuffed in a baguette. Don’t forget to add a fried egg to almost anything on the menu. In addition to Nobi’s craft beer selection, you can also enjoy a Vietnamese coffee or Kickin’ Kombucha on draft. Full-service restaurant. Beer and wine only.

This gyro stuffed with veggies will be a meatless favorite at Bakkhus Taverna. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Bakkhus Taverna, 605 6th Street, in Kemah

Home of meaty gyros and one of the best burgers in the bay area, as previously reported by the Houston Press, Bakkhus has a tasty gyro just for vegetarians. This treat is loaded with a variety of well-seasoned vegetables like mushrooms, red onion, spinach and zucchini, all tucked into warm pita bread and served with a side of crispy parmesan fries or a small Greek salad. If you’re also in the mood for an appetizer, try the fire feta. Served with baked or fried pita, this serrano-spiked feta is highly addictive. Full-service restaurant with a great covered patio and full bar.

EXPAND This Greek pizza from Grazia is a vegetarian's dream. Photo by Grazia Italian Kitchen

Grazia Italian Kitchen, 1001 Pineloch

Snazzy and posh are just a couple of words that describe this classy Italian restaurant nestled in the heart of Clear Lake. Once you’ve soaked in all the charm of Grazia, get ready for an unforgettable experience. This restaurant is prepared to satisfy meat lovers and vegetarians alike. It's known for the award winning smoked beef short ribs served on top of a bed of creamy pancetta risotto, but one simple vegetarian dish also makes our list here: the Greek Pizza. This gorgeous pizza is loaded with mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta, and olive oil. Other vegetarian options at Grazia include baked ziti, cheese ravioli, and pasta primavera. Guaranteed to leave you with a smile on your face. Full-service restaurant with full bar.

EXPAND Enjoy these vegetarian tacos for only $2.50 each at Habanero's Tacos. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Habanero’s Tacos, 1908 Hialeah, in Seabrook

If you’re craving some tacos but aren’t in the mood for greasy ground beef or chunks of salty pork, head over to Habanero’s Tacos. While their picadillo beef and pork carnitas are some of the best in the area, their vegetarian tacos hold their own. Habanero’s even has a special vegetarian-only menu. Try some Cancun nachos or a plate of vegetarian enchiladas stuffed with pico de gallo and topped with salsa, roja and cheese. The meatless treats that top our list are the avocado tacos and the plantain tacos, each $2.50. Enjoy fried maduros on refried beans, topped with sweet pickled red onions and queso fresco or thick slices of fresh avocado drizzled with a creamy chipotle sauce. Counter-service restaurant with Mexican sodas, aguas frescas , and complimentary charro beans.

Creamy ravioli dish stuffed with mushrooms at Angelo's. Photo by Angelo's Pizza and Pasta

Angelo’s Pizza and Pasta, 400 Bay Area Boulevard, Suite A, in Clear Lake

Angelo’s Pizza and Pasta in Clear Lake has been serving your favorite Italian classics since 1993. Fresh salads and homemade soups are also available. But for those days you’re craving a meatless meal, you must try the porcini ravioli. This satisfying entrée of homemade ravioli stuffed with porcini mushrooms served in a parmesan cream sauce with potatoes, broccoli, and red bell peppers is a vegetarian treat. Another great option is the rich and creamy baked ziti. Full-service, beer and wine only, and delivery available.

EXPAND You won't miss the meat in this "meaty" mushroom burger at TJ Reeds. Photo by TJ Reeds

TJ Reeds, 614 FM 517 West, in Dickinson