Where To Eat Vegetarian in Clear Lake and Nearby Cities
Tofu Bahn Mi at Nobi - don't forget to add a fried egg!
Photo by Nobi Public House
Every once in a while, people like to take a little break from beefy burgers and saucy barbecue and grab a little something on the lighter side. Just because you’re skimping on the meat doesn’t mean a boring salad is your only option. These days, many restaurants have meatless entrees on the menu. The Houston Press has gathered up six restaurant finds that are full of flavor, even without the meat.
Nobi Public House, 241 East NASA Parkway
Described as Vietnamese fusion cuisine,
This gyro stuffed with veggies will be a meatless favorite at Bakkhus Taverna.
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
Bakkhus Taverna, 605 6th Street, in Kemah
Home of meaty gyros and one of the best burgers in the
This Greek pizza from Grazia is a vegetarian's dream.
Photo by Grazia Italian Kitchen
Grazia Italian Kitchen, 1001 Pineloch
Snazzy and posh are just a couple of words that describe this classy Italian restaurant nestled in the heart of Clear Lake. Once you’ve soaked in all the charm of Grazia, get ready for an unforgettable experience. This restaurant is prepared to satisfy meat lovers and vegetarians alike. It's known for the award winning smoked beef short ribs served on top of a bed of creamy pancetta risotto, but one simple vegetarian dish also makes our list here: the Greek Pizza. This gorgeous pizza is loaded with mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta, and olive oil. Other vegetarian options at Grazia include baked ziti, cheese ravioli, and pasta primavera. Guaranteed to leave you with a smile on your face. Full-service restaurant with full bar.
Enjoy these vegetarian tacos for only $2.50 each at Habanero's Tacos.
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
Habanero’s Tacos, 1908 Hialeah, in Seabrook
If you’re craving some tacos but aren’t in the mood for greasy ground beef or chunks of salty pork, head over to Habanero’s Tacos. While their picadillo beef and pork carnitas are some of the best in the area, their vegetarian tacos hold their own.
Creamy ravioli dish stuffed with mushrooms at Angelo's.
Photo by Angelo's Pizza and Pasta
Angelo’s Pizza and Pasta, 400 Bay Area Boulevard, Suite A, in Clear Lake
Angelo’s Pizza and Pasta in Clear Lake has been serving your favorite Italian classics since 1993. Fresh salads and homemade soups are also available. But for those days you’re craving a meatless meal, you must try the porcini ravioli. This satisfying entrée of homemade ravioli stuffed with porcini mushrooms served in a parmesan cream sauce with potatoes, broccoli, and red bell peppers is a vegetarian treat. Another great option is the rich and creamy baked ziti. Full-service, beer and wine only, and delivery available.
You won't miss the meat in this "meaty" mushroom burger at TJ Reeds.
Photo by TJ Reeds
TJ Reeds, 614 FM 517 West, in Dickinson
From milkshakes to hand crafted cocktails, TJ Reeds has something to make everyone in your party happy. Chicken strips, a white fish sandwich, or a bacon cheeseburger made with 100 percent certified Angus beef are just a few options. But if you’re taking a pass on meat this meal, check out the Shroom Burger.
A grilled portobello, blue cheese crumbles, craft beer-braised onions, avocado and harissa mayonnaise make up this mountain high combination of flavors. TJ Reeds
